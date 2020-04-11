5 Killing Eve Season 2 Twists You Need To Remember Before Season 3

Warning: Major spoilers for Killing Eve season 2 finale “You’re Mine” ahead.



Killing Eve is finally back — and early, as an extra treat. Although the Sandra Oh-led thriller was initially supposed to premiere later this month, its home network of BBC America realised fans needed something to binge during the social isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, BBCA pushed Killing Eve's season 3 premiere date up by two weeks to Sunday 12th April.



And in the UK, the first episode of season 3 will be available on iPlayer the very next day: Monday 13th April.



Such a change is a double-edged sword for viewers hungry for more of Villanelle (Emmy-winner Jodie Comer) and Eve’s (Emmy-winner Oh) globetrotting psychosexual obsession. We may get to dive into Killing Eve earlier — but, we also have less time to prepare to return to the complex assassin drama. Last year’s season 2 finale, “You’re Mine,” left Eve bleeding to death from a gunshot wound, Villanelle preparing to disappear, a supervillain murdered, and countless metaphorical bridges burning.



If you can’t remember who betrayed whom and why — or why, say, lovably cheeky Hugo (Instagram Stories prince Edward Bluemel) was shot in a hotel hallway — we’re here to help. Keep reading for a full refresher on where we left off with Killing Eve and how your biggest questions will influence every plot twist of season 3. You may just know more than super spy Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) by the end of this.

What happened to Niko?

In penultimate season 2 episode “Wide Awake,” Niko (Owen McDonnell) — exhausted by two seasons of Eve’s inconsiderate behaviour — heads to his storage unit with sorta-girlfriend Gemma (Emma Pierson). Villanelle finds them there and asks Niko if he still loves Eve. She is clearly hoping Niko will say No. Instead, he says, “Of course.”



Villanelle, knowing that harming Niko would cause Eve to permanently sever ties with her, decides to punish Niko for his honesty by killing Gemma. At the close of “Wide Awake,” Niko awakes in his storage unit to find Gemma asphyxiated with a bag and left dead, sitting in a nightmarish position. This is the last we see of Niko in Killing Eve season 2.



Photo: Courtesy of BBC America.











Who did Eve kill?

At the beginning of Killing Eve season 2, shadowy organisation The Twelve sends Villanelle a new handler: Raymond (Adrian Scarborough), who is openly abusive towards Villanelle. Villanelle eventually escapes Raymond and The Twelve; she then starts a very tenuous partnership with MI6 and her former handler Konstantin (Kim Bodnia).



Towards the end of “You’re Mine,” Raymond tracks down Villanelle and attempts to murder her. Eve — always desperate to rescue Villanelle — panics about killing Raymond in order to save Villanelle. But Villanelle convinces Eve such violence is the only way to protect both of them. First Eve stabs Raymond with an axe between his spine and his shoulder. Then she repeatedly hatchets him in the neck at Villanelle’s urging. Eve is now a murderer.



Photo: Courtesy of BBC America.











Scroll to continue with content Ad

How did Eve get shot?

In the final scene of “You’re Mine,” Eve and Villanelle walk through the ruins of Rome while planning their escape/new life together. In the final portion of their stroll, Villanelle hears the loud rustle of birds in trees. She pulls out her gun on instinct to protect herself. This is how Eve realises Villanelle had a gun during the showdown with Raymond — she simply didn’t use it because she wanted Eve to become a killer. Villanelle admits as much when Eve presses her on the topic, saying she wanted Eve to “know how it feels.” “It” is a euphemism for “murder.”



Disturbed by Villanelle’s manipulation, Eve realizes she can’t run away with someone so untrustworthy and bloodthirsty. “I’m going home,” Eve says, officially rejecting Villanelle, who was just daydreaming about making spaghetti for Eve in their new Alaskan home. Eve then walks away from Villanelle, who keeps saying they are in love — Eve denies it. Heartbroken, Villanelle shoots Eve in the back and leaves her bleeding out in the ruins.



Photo: Courtesy of BBC America.











How did Carolyn betray Eve?

The last few episodes of Killing Eve season 2 explore the villainy of Aaron Peel (Henry Lloyd-Hughes), a businessman, murderous voyeur, and son of a dead billionaire. Aaron had his father, Alistair Peel, murdered by secondary season 2 assassin The Ghost (Jung Sun den Hollander). Through lots of MI6 investigating, Eve and her boss Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) realise Aaron is attempting to sell a superweapon to the highest bidder. The Twelve is a prospective buyer. Aaron’s weapon uses data to tell its owner anything they would want to know about a person, whether the individual is a spouse or a head of state.



In penultimate episode “Wide Awake,” Villanelle is dispatched by MI6 to Peel’s inner sanctum in Rome to surveil him. Both women are repeatedly told Peel should not be killed. In “You’re Mine,” Villanelle kills Peel (after he tells her to kill Eve). When Eve next sees Carolyn, she learns that she played directly into her boss’ hands. Carolyn and MI6 wanted Peel dead. They used Eve’s obsession with Villanelle and Villanelle’s obsession with flouting the “rules” to reach their objective.



Now, MI6 can easily claim a Twelve assassin murdered one of the most dangerous criminals on the planet — while maintaining total deniability in the plot.



Photo: Courtesy of BBC America.















What happened to Hugo?

At the beginning of “You’re Mine,” a pair of thugs enter the hotel that Eve and MI6 co-worker Hugo are staying at during the mission to surveil Peel. Hugo is shot during the would-be execution, while Eve manages to escape. It is unclear if The Twelve hired the thugs or if they were a part of Carolyn’s secret mission to manipulate Eve. All we do know is that Hugo was actually shot, considering all of the blood Eve finds pouring out of Hugo and splattered on the wall behind him.



Despite Hugo’s dire state, Eve still abandons him in the hotel to go rescue Villanelle from Aaron Peel. This is particularly awful because Eve had sex with Hugo the evening prior. When Eve returns after Peel’s murder, Hugo’s body is gone, the hallway is cleaned up, and their hotel room is scrubbed. This is when Carolyn tells Eve the full extent of her plan to eliminate Peel.



Photo: Courtesy of BBC America.











Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Sophie Turner Explains Her New Show, Survive

Is Grey’s Anatomy Setting Up A Cristina Return?

Can The Money Heist Crew Survive That Final Twist?

















