7 killed in Ukraine as Russia pounds rebel-claimed province

·3 min read

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling killed at least seven people in Ukraine over the past 24 hours and wounded 25 more, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday.

The country's presidential office said Russian forces targeted cities and villages in southeast Ukraine, with most civilian casualties occurring in Donetsk province, where Russia stepped up its offensive in recent days.

Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a Telegram post that two people died in the city of Avdiivka, which is located in the center of the province, and the Donetsk cities of Sloviansk, Krasnohorivka and Kurakhove each reported one civilian killed.

“Every crime will be punished,” he wrote.

Kyrylenko urged the province's more than 350,000 remaining residents to flee late Tuesday, saying that evacuating Donetsk was necessary to save lives and allow the Ukrainian army to put up a better defense against the Russian advance.

Donetsk is part of the Donbas, a mostly Russian-speaking industrial area where Ukraine’s most experienced soldiers are concentrated. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared the complete seizure of the region's other province, Luhansk, after Ukrainian troops withdrew from the last city under their country.

Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai denied Wednesday that the Russians had completely captured the province. Heavy fighting continued in villages around Lysychansk, the city Ukrainians soldiers withdrew from and which Russian troops took on Sunday, he said.

“The Russians have paid a high price, but the Luhansk region is not fully captured by the Russian army," Haidai said. “Some settlements have been overrun by each side several times already.”

He said up to 15,000 residents remain in Lysychansk and some 8,000 in the nearby city of Sievierodonetsk, which Russian and separatist fighters seized last month.

Pro-Russian separatists have fought Ukrainian forces and controlled much of the Donbas for eight years. Before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Putin recognized the independence of the two self-proclaimed separatist republics in the region.

Since Russian forces failed to make inroads in capturing Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, Moscow has concentrated its offensive on seizing the remaining Ukrainian-held areas of the Donbas.

To the north of Donetsk, Russian forces also hit Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with missile strikes overnight, the Kharkiv regional governor said Wednesday on Telegram.

Three districts of the city were targeted, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. Three people, including a toddler, sustained injuries, according to the governor. A university building and an administrative building were destroyed.

In other developments:

— European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the 27-nation European Union needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas in the wake of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. The EU has already imposed sanctions on Russia, including on some energy supplies, and is trying to find other sources. But von der Leyen said the bloc needed to be ready for shock disruptions coming from Moscow.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Supporters outline principles for Ukraine's recovery

    An international conference to support Ukraine after the devastating Russian invasion has outlined a series of principles to steer Kyiv's recovery and condemned Moscow's actions. Representatives from more than 40 countries and international organisations like the European Investment Bank and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) signed up to the Lugano Declaration at the two-day conference in Switzerland. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February in what he calls a "special military operation."

  • Speeding charge against Katie Price dismissed

    Two charges against the former glamour model were heard at Crawley Magistrates’ Court and dismissed as ‘no evidence was offered’.

  • 2nd man charged, arrested in relation to La Ronge shootout incident

    RCMP said they have arrested another suspect related to June's shootout in La Ronge, Saskatchewan, about 600 km north of Regina. Police said they found the wanted man hiding under a blanket in the back seat of a vehicle parked at a business on Highway 2 in La Ronge at approximately 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. They arrested him and also seized an illegally-modified loaded firearm during a search of the vehicle. Thirty-six-year-old Allan Sanderson faces two charges related to the June 19 shootout that pro

  • Scalded by Russia, investment funds tread carefully in China

    LONDON (Reuters) -China, the only big economy promising a growth rebound this year, is again luring foreign investors. The scale and coordination of Western sanctions on Russia triggered by President Vladimir Putin's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stunned financial markets and left managers sitting on billions of dollars of assets suddenly made worthless overnight. While such a move against China seems far-fetched given its economic size and the vast amount of foreign money invested there, it's a risk many are reluctant to ignore.

  • Donald Trump tears into ‘despicable human being’ Liz Cheney on Truth Social

    Vice chair of 6 January committee says she has not made a decision about running for president in 2024

  • Taiwan touts new air force advanced training jet's abilities

    Taiwan's air force showed off its new locally designed and made jet trainer on Wednesday, touting the more advanced, combat-capable abilities of the aircraft that will replace aging and accident-prone existing equipment. Taiwan's armed forces are mostly equipped by the United States, but President Tsai Ing-wen has made development of an advanced home-grown defence industry a priority, especially as China, which claims the island as its own, steps up military modernisation efforts and drills near Taiwan. The new AT-5 Brave Eagle, made by state-owned Aerospace Industrial Development Corp with a budget of T$68.6 billion ($2.3 billion), had its first test flight in 2020.

  • G-20 meeting may lead to wider divisions over war in Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Foreign ministers from the world’s largest nations are looking to address Russia's war in Ukraine and its impact on global energy and food security when they meet in Indonesia this week. Yet instead of providing unity, the talks may well exacerbate existing divides over the Ukraine conflict. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are set to attend the Group of 20 meeting in the Indonesian resort of Bal

  • Early Amazon Prime Day deal: Save 58% on this 'top notch' 30-speed massage gun

    Shoppers agree that this massage gun is worth the purchase, especially at its sale price of just $51.

  • Greece says gas link with Bulgaria completed, can start operation this month

    A long-delayed gas pipeline between Greece and Bulgaria aimed at helping Sofia cut its reliance on Russian gas has been completed and can start commercial operations this month, Greece's energy minister said on Wednesday. The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), which has hit several administrative hurdles in recent years, is important for the energy security of Bulgaria, which has been cut off Russian gas for refusing to pay in roubles following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The 220 million euro ($226 million) pipeline will carry gas from the northern Greek city of Komotini to Stara Zagora in Bulgaria and be linked to another pipeline carrying Azeri gas.

  • Analysis-Russia hails capture of Luhansk region, but big Ukraine battles lie ahead

    Though Russia can claim a prize with its capture of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, it is far from Moscow's ambitious early war aims and does not deal Kyiv a decisive military blow. The Russian assault will now switch its focus to the rest of the Donbas industrial heartland, but Kyiv will find it easier to defend fortified positions in Donetsk region and the battles that will shape the war's course still lie ahead, military analysts said. "I think it's a tactical victory for Russia but at an enormous cost within the context of redefined military goals," said Neil Melvin, a London-based RUSI think tank analyst.

  • 'AGT' Judge Sofia Vergara Brutally Called Out Simon Cowell About His Bike Accidents

    In a new ad with NBC and Kia, 'America's Got Talent' judge Sofia Vergara called out Simon Cowell about him riding a bike. To watch the video, read on here.

  • Ukraine Latest: Baltic Conscription Plan; Russia Bucks the Worst

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to deliver press remarks Wednesday in Ankara where he’s hosting his Somalian counterpart, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Turkey is trying to reach a deal on the transportation of Ukrainian grain from ports blocked by Russia, and Somalia is a potential buyer. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as

  • Some Russians won't halt war protests, despite arrest fears

    Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, Anastasia has started her day by composing an anti-war message and posting it on the wall at the entrance of her apartment block in the industrial city of Perm in the Ural Mountains. “It’s my country, why should I leave?" she told AP.

  • Russia is reaping bumper revenue from oil and gas sales — but Iran and Venezuela should serve as cautionary tales for Moscow's energy industry

    Iranian and Venezuelan oil production went into freefall and their energy industries slid into decline due to underinvestment on the back of sanctions.

  • Another interest rate hike would impact mortgage market, experts say

    Interest rates will likely be heading for another sharp increase later this month, with experts predicting a significant Bank of Canada hike of 0.75%, and that can be more bad news for people looking to get a mortgage or refinance an existing one. The housing market is already extremely pricey, and even though sales slowed down again in June according to the latest report from the Calgary Real Estate Board, it will take more time for the cost to stabilize. A further increase of the overnight len

  • Sofia Vergara, 49, Shows Off Toned Arms While Balancing on a Pool Float in Funny Video

    Sofia Vergara looked so toned in a white swimsuit throwback IG video. She struggled with a bull pool float and later posted a recent attempt with a new float.

  • China extends record imports of Russian oil into June, cuts Saudi supply - trade

    China extended record imports of low-priced Russian crude oil into June despite a lockdown-induced slackening in its total crude oil imports, squeezing out supplies from the Middle East and West Africa, according to tanker trackers and traders. Russia remained China's top supplier for the second month in a row, surpassing Saudi Arabia, according to tanker tracking specialists Vortexa, Kpler and Refinitiv. China is the world's top importer of crude and Russian oil helps Chinese refiners keep costs down at a time when their margins are crimped by slowing demand from strict COVID-19 controls and Beijing's restrictions on fuel exports amid supply concerns.

  • High Flood Levels Continue Around Sydney

    The Australian Bureau of Meteorology warned of “possible life-threatening” flash flooding in the Mid North Coast area of New South Wales on July 6, while flood warnings also persisted for the Sydney area.This footage was sent to Storyful by Fiona Fagan, who said she filmed it in town of Richmond, northwest of Sydney, on July 5. The BOM issued a flood warning for the area on July 6.Sky News Australia reported that 60,000 people had been told to evacuate due to the severe flooding. “It’s going to be days and into the weekend and possibly next week before we start to see river levels drop to a safe level in those areas,” a representative of New South Wales State Emergency Service said. Credit: Point and Shoot TV via Storyful

  • EXPLAINER: Factors behind Sydney's recent flood emergencies

    CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Parts of Australia’s largest city have been inundated by four major floods since March last year, leaving weary residents questioning how many times they can rebuild. The latest disaster follows Sydney’s wettest-ever start to a year with dams overflowing and a sodden landscape incapable of absorbing more rain that must instead run into swollen waterways. Here are the climate, geographic and demographic factors behind Sydney’s latest flooding emergency. ___ LEADERS BLAM

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever