These 5 items are all Nordstrom best sellers — and they're only on sale for one more day

Ah, yes, spring is here. What better way to celebrate the glorious change of seasons besides taking advantage of the many, many spring sales happening right now? While there are plenty to choose from, Nordstrom's Spring Sale event is among the best.

Today is the last day you can shop more than 34,000 markdowns. There's popular clothing for women, men and kids as well as a robust home decor section and hundreds of designer goods — all heavily discounted. Hundreds of shoppers are eyeing Nordstrom best sellers right now, including the retailer’s top-selling Zella leggings. After all, how often do a retailer's best sellers go on sale? Almost never.

Below are the top Nordstrom best sellers you don’t want to miss during the Spring Sale which, reminder (!!), ends today!

A promising review: 10/10 — "I wore these for the first time in Las Vegas for five-plus hours on my feet. Zero blisters, [and my] feet never hurt once. They are so comfortable! The perfect nude — and the details are perfect. Three of my friends already copied [me] and bought them for themselves!"

A promising review: "FAVORITE of them all! These are the best lulu dupes I found for a fraction of the cost (well, $30 lesser). The quality, fit and stretch are so comfortable and form-fitting. I bought three of the same pair because they're THAT good."

A promising review: "I tried them on when they first came and started walking around the house. THESE ARE IT. So, so comfortable! They are very narrow at the top and if you have flat feet like me it’s a little snug, but it’s a comfy snug. These are perfect for regular errands or even an outing. 10/10!"

A promising review: "I've ordered so many dresses recently, and they've all felt like a sack or very frumpy, but the second I put this one on, it got an immediate and enthusiastic 'yes' from my husband. It's very flattering, long enough but not too long. The V-neck [is] not too deep, and the tulip hem makes it a little flirty."

A promising review: "As a teacher, I spend most of my day counting down the hours, minutes, and seconds until the day ends so I can arrive home. These PJs, as silly as it may sound have become a sanctuary for me once returning home. I am able to experience complete comfort and relaxation while wearing these. If I could get away with wearing these lovelies to school, I definitely would!"

The post These 5 items are all Nordstrom best sellers — and they’re on sale right now for spring appeared first on In The Know.

