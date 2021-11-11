5 intriguing Round 2 playoff matchups in SC, plus this week’s Midlands game picks

It’s round two of the South Carolina public school football playoffs this week and the semifinals for S.C. Independent School Associations teams.

There are plenty of interesting matchups across the state and in the Midlands. Here is a look at five of the most intriguing games across the state for this week.

TOP FOOTBALL GAMES IN SC THIS WEEK

Spring Valley (7-2) at Spartanburg (7-3): Second straight week Spring Valley faces one of state’s top quarterbacks in Spartanburg’s Raheim Jeter. Nation Ford’s Carson Black threw for 300 yards against the Vikings, but Spring Valley made a couple key defensive stops and got a big game from its own Division I quarterback prospect DQ Smith, who rushed for four touchdowns and had almost 300 yards of offense. Smith is yet to throw an interception in 176 attempts this season. Winner gets the Ridge View-Hillcrest winner next week. Bezjak’s prediction: Spring Valley.

TL Hanna (10-1) at Gaffney (11-0): Second straight year two teams are meeting in the playoffs. TL Hanna won 34-33 last season. Hanna rallied from a 35-27 deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Dorman 41-35 last week. Gaffney’s Tyler Smith and Ken Littlejohn each have rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season. Winner gets the Northwestern-Byrnes winner next week. Bezjak’s prediction: Gaffney

Greenville (8-2) at A.C. Flora (9-1): Two teams have been in the top of the Class 4A polls most of the season. Greenville features Clemson commits in tight end Josh Sapp and offensive lineman Colin Sadler. Quarterback Prometheus Franklin has thrown for 2,595 yards and 29 touchdowns this season. Georgia Southern commit Ashton Whitner leads Greenville with seven interceptions. Markel Townsend leads Flora with 1,445 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns. Flora’s defense has forced 23 turnovers. Malik Heyward has six interceptions and Chris Lofton has four and returned one for a touchdown last week. Winner gets the Irmo-Westside winner next week. Bezjak’s prediction: A.C. Flora

Irmo (7-3) at Westside (6-4): Game has potential to be high-scoring affair. Westside averages 37.6 points a game and Irmo is averaging 34. Westside has won five straight after a 1-4 start. Westside quarterback Peter Zamora is a Marshall commit and has thrown for 1,631 yards and 11 touchdowns. Irmo quarterback Izyah Whiteside went over 2,000 yards passing on season last week and DeAree Rogers became the school’s single-season leader in receiving yards with 1,262 yards. Winner faces the Greenville-A.C. Flora winner next week. Bezjak’s prediction: Irmo

Clinton (10-1) at Lower Richland (8-1): Clinton was ranked No. 5 and Lower Richland No. 7 in the final regular season S.C. High School Media Poll. Clinton’s lone loss came against Chapman, 27-26 on Oct. 15. Clinton is averaging 45 points a game and scored 77 last week in first-round win over Palmetto. LR’s lone loss was to A.C. Flora, 31-7 on Sept. 10. LR running back Jeremy Barney has rushed for 859 yards and Lamarion Pearson has 756. Demonti Garrett and T Lippett each led LR with eight sacks apiece. Winner faces the Daniel-Woodruff winner next week. Bezjak’s prediction: Clinton

THIS WEEK’S MIDLANDS GAME SCHEDULE, PICKS

Friday

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Ridge View at Hillcrest

Bezjak’s Prediction: Hillcrest

Cane Bay at Dutch Fork

Bezjak’s Prediction: Dutch Fork

Lexington at Goose Creek

Bezjak’s Prediction: Lexington

Chapin at Fort Dorchester

Bezjak’s Prediction: Fort Dorchester

Class 3A

Hanahan at Brookland-Cayce

Bezjak’s Prediction: Brookland-Cayce

Aynor at Camden

Bezjak’s Prediction: Camden

Gilbert at Oceanside Collegiate (at The Citadel)

Bezjak’s Prediction: Gilbert

Class 2A

Saluda at Abbeville

Bezjak’s Prediction: Abbeville

Crescent vs Gray Collegiate (At Fairfield Central)

Bezjak’s Prediction: Gray Collegiate

Newberry at Chesterfield

Bezjak’s Prediction: Chesterfield

Class A

CA Johnson at Southside Christian

Bezjak’s Prediction: Southside Christian

SCISA 3A

Porter-Gaud at Hammond

Bezjak’s Prediction: Hammond

Last Week: 29-2

Season Totals: 225-52