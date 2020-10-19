5 injured in firing on Vadodara-Mumbai highway

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 20 (ANI): Five people were injured as clashes between two groups led to firing in the area near the Vadodara-Mumbai highway, according to Vadodara Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Bharat Rathod.

ACP Rathod said that the police team had reached the spot and spoken to locals about the incident on Monday.

"We got information of firing taking place, then the police team reached the spot and questioned locals. Two people carrying cash, employees of a brick-making unit, were going through the area when their money got lost. This led to clashes between locals and the employees in which six to seven rounds were fired. Five people got injured in this," Rathod said.

The official further said that the injured are receiving treatment at a hospital and further investigation would reveal the whole picture. (ANI