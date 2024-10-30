5 infamous fan interference moments in MLB history from Jeffrey Maier to the Mookie Betts incident

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: Fans interfere with Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers as he attempts to catch a fly ball in foul territory during the first inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The play resulted in an out. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776228355 ORIG FILE ID: 2181817980

Fans have made their mark with their voices and signs over the decades in sports.

But we've seen quite a few put their names in the history books with what they did to interfere with players or the game itself, specifically in baseball.

In fact, as of writing this, we saw it happen twice in the 2024 World Series, which isn't great! Here's your PSA: just because you paid a ton to go to a game does NOT mean you are allowed to interfere with the players or the ball in play.

With that in mind, here's a look back at some infamous fan interference moments:

1. The Jeffrey Maier incident: 1996 ALCS Game 1

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 9: Baltimore Orioles' right fielder Tony Tarasco trioes to catch a fly ball from the New York Yankees' Derek Jeter 09 October but the ball is caught by a fan (in black shirt with blue writing) in the eighth inning of the first game of the American League Championship Series 09 October. Right field umpire Rich Garcia ruled the ball a home run. (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) [Via MerlinFTP Drop]

Maier was the teen who caught a Derek Jeter hit that was clearly in play before Tony Tarasco could catch it. But Jeter was given a home run.

2. The Steve Bartman incident: 2003 NLCS Game 6

10/14/2003 -- National League Championship Series 2003 NLCS game 6 -- Florida Marlins v Chicago Cubs -- Wrigley Field -- Moises Alou tries to make a play on a foul ball hit by Luis Castillo in the eighth inning. The ball was ruled out of play. Alou argued for fan interference. By John Zich, USA TODAY ORG XMIT: NLCS6 259

The Cubs were up 3-0 in the eighth when Moises Alou tried to catch a foul ball. Bartman knocked it away, and the Cubs lost the game and the series against the Florida Marlins.

3. The Gary Sheffield incident: Yankees vs. Red Sox, 2005

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: (FILE PHOTO) Gary Sheffield #11 of the New York Yankees tosses the ball to pitcher Mike Mussina #35 to make the play against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of Game Two of the American League Division Series on October 5, 2006 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx Borough of New York City. It was announced on November 10, 2006 that Sheffield was traded to the Detroit Tigers from the New York Yankees in exchange for three right-handed pitchers. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) GTY ID: 87054RB056_ALDS_Detroit_

Sheffield was fielding a Jason Varitek triple at Fenway Park and a fan reached over to hit the right fielder. Sheffield gave the fan a shove. The fan had his season tickets revoked.

4. Dodgers fan grabs Gleyber Torres's hit: World Series Game 1, 2024

This was rule interference and not a home run.

5. Yankees fans grab Mookie Betts' arm and glove: World Series Game 4, 2024

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: Fans interfere with Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers as he attempts to catch a fly ball in foul territory during the first inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The play resulted in an out. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776228355 ORIG FILE ID: 2181817997

This was awful.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: 5 infamous fan interference moments in MLB history from Jeffrey Maier to the Mookie Betts incident