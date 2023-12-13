5 Hospitalized After Amtrak Train Crashes into Semi-Truck That Got Stuck at Railroad Crossing

The Pacific Surfliner was transporting 90 passengers to Los Angeles when Tuesday's crash occurred, according to the Ventura County Fire Department

California Highway Patrol/X Aftermath of the crash involving an Amtrak train and a semi truck in California

Five people have been hospitalized after an Amtrak train hit a semi-truck that seemingly got stuck at a crossing in California.

Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner was transporting 90 passengers to Los Angeles on Tuesday when the train collided with the truck, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The crash occurred on State Road 118 at Sand Cyn Road just after 6 p.m. local time, the California Highway Patrol’s Moorpark Division said.

Six train cars were involved in the crash, though only one — the lead car — became partially derailed when the train hit the truck at the level crossing, according to VCFD public information officer Andy VanSciver.

VCFD_PIO/X The derailed Amtrak car

Footage and photos of the scene, shared by the VCFD and CHP Moorpark, show all of the train cars upright, though one is noticeably off the tracks. The images also show what was left of the truck that was hit, as well as pieces of twisted metal from the crossing.

Five people were injured and transported to local hospitals, VanSciver said in a video shared by the VCFD on X. Four people sustained minor injuries, while the fifth person’s injuries were more moderate, he added.



Investigators believe the incline at the railroad crossing caused the truck to get stuck on the tracks, according to CW affiliate KTLA and CBS affiliate KCBS-TV. The driver was able to escape his vehicle before it was hit.

State Road 118 was closed between Balcom Canyon Road and State Road 34, also known as Somis Road, and reopened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to CHP Moorpark.

Amtrak announced that service between Moorpark and Camarillo was suspended through Wednesday morning.

