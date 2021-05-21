5 Home and Away questions after this week's Australian episodes

Photo credit: Channel 5

Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid.

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Christian's search for a high-stakes thrill threatened to ruin everything for his wedding to Tori.

Elsewhere, Nikau faced a decision between his morals and his bank balance, while Mac found herself with some competition on her hands.

Here are five big questions we've been left with after the latest Australian episodes.

1. Will Christian cancel his wedding?

Christian and Tori have spent weeks planning a fairytale wedding ceremony, but everything appears to have changed for the couple. Christian has a whole new outlook on life after nearly being killed by Lewis and he continues to seek adrenaline rushes wherever he can find them.

Thursday's triple bill of episodes (May 20) saw Christian get distracted by a road sign advertising skydives when he was supposed to be picking up his suit ahead of the wedding. Within moments, he was heading straight into the airfield to enjoy another high-stakes thrill, with no thought for anything else.

Home and Away's latest trailer, which can be viewed at the top of the page, has already offered a sneak peek at where this story is heading – and it doesn't look good for Tori. While at the airfield next week, Christian rushes in to help new character Rachel when she suffers a nasty skydiving accident.

Christian continues to follow Rachel's progress at the hospital and later leaves Tori devastated by announcing that, with this case to focus on, he can no longer make the trip to Melbourne for their wedding. Will Christian really put a total stranger before his wedding plans?

2. Is Nikau in danger of losing Bella?

Nikau and Bella have also faced a testing week. Nikau's modelling career continued to impact on their relationship as they struggled to find any alone time together. Things only got worse when Nikau's scheming agent Sienna encouraged fellow model Allegra to kiss him during a photoshoot, in full view of Bella.

Nikau repeatedly considered quitting his new career as he grew tired of the constant demands of his new bosses, along with the obvious manipulation tactics they were using to control him and Bella.

Just as Nikau and Bella were both ready to cut ties with the modelling agency, Nikau received his first payment and was stunned to realise that he was making a fortune. He immediately changed his mind and realised this opportunity was too lucrative to lose, as he now has the opportunity to help his family.

Bella still seemed unsettled by Nikau's decision, although she understood his reasons. Is there a danger they could drift apart as Sienna continues to play games?

3. Who'll win the battle of the businesses?

Ryder and Chloe launched their new food truck this week and happily began selling Mexican dishes outside Salt. Their choice of location was an obvious attempt to wind up their former boss Mac, who threatened to make trouble for them if they didn't move the truck.

Ryder and Chloe were forced to listen to Mac as they didn't have all of the correct permits in place and their carelessness could have impacted on Alf's surf club role. Needing a temporary solution, they moved their mobile business to the caravan park instead.

The peaceful outcome won't last for long, though, as Ryder made it very clear to Chloe that he wouldn't give up on the battle with Mac so easily.

Tensions will escalate next week as Ryder and Chloe return to Salt with their truck and reignite the fierce competition, but who'll manage to attract the most customers as things turn ruthless?

4. Will Justin get the help he needs?

Justin's family and friends grew increasingly concerned for him throughout the week, as he continued to show uncharacteristic anger and impatience while going about his day-to-day business.

Justin's struggles were caused by his growing painkiller addiction, as he found himself frustrated and fearful while running out of options to find his next supply.

Christian became Justin's choice of confidant, although Justin only shared part of the story. The surgeon was concerned to hear how much his future brother-in-law was still struggling with his back pain.

Although Justin wanted Christian to sort him out with another prescription as a quick fix, Dr Green urged caution and insisted on other solutions to the problem – including new scans down at the hospital. But will Justin really get on board with this approach?

5. Is Alf pushing himself too hard?

Alf is known for juggling various responsibilities in Summer Bay, but the final straw came when Nikau decided to quit his job at the bait shop in order to concentrate fully on his modelling.

While Alf respected that Nikau was moving up in the world, he admitted that the timing couldn't be worse for him to be lumbered with more work to do around the Bay.

Roo was quick to step in and help out where she could, but she continually expressed concern that Alf could be pushing himself too hard if he didn't find some proper help. Alf accused her of fussing, but could he be heading for trouble if he doesn't take notice of her advice?

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5 (UK) and Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 (Australia). Selected classic episodes are available via Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

