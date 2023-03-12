5 hilarious cartoons about Tucker Carlson's bad week

The Week Staff
Political Cartoon
Political Cartoon

Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon
Political Cartoon

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon
Political Cartoon

Chris Britt | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon
Political Cartoon

Christopher Weyant | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.

Political Cartoon
Political Cartoon

Drew Sheneman | Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency

You may also like

America's 'cataclysmic' drop in college enrollment

Weather phenomenon La Niña comes to an end after 3 years

Egyptian archeologists discover Sphinx from 1st century A.D.

Latest Stories