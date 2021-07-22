5 Highly Anticipated War Films to Look Out For

Even with a lot of films being delayed due to the pandemic, this year has a lot of war films lined up, with some aiming for an OTT release and some looking forward to the theatres opening. Here, we have curated a list of highly anticipated upcoming war films that can be a perfect addition to your watch list if you are looking for action-packed, patriotism inducing movies.

Shershaah

This Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer film will revolve around the Param Vir Chakra awardee Army Captain Vikram Batra. The film was scheduled to release last year but got postponed due to the pandemic. Now, Shershaah will see its OTT release with Amazon Prime Video on August 12. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the biographical war film also stars Shiv Pandit, Nikitin Dheer, Himmanshoo A. Malhotra and others.

SamBahadur

Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic of war hero Sam Manekshaw titled SamBahadur will star Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s military career spanned four decades and five wars. He led the first Indian Army to a military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. Vicky’s first look in the biopic was released in 2019, as a tribute to the Field Marshal on his death anniversary. Last year, the makers unveiled the second look.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Abhishek Dudhaiya’s period war drama starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha chronicles the story of 300 women of Gujarat who reconstructed the IAF airbase under the leadership of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. The makers released the trailer recently, and it promises loads of action and patriotism.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Another period war film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham or Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea is set in the 16th century and tells the story of a naval commander Kunjali Marakkar who was known for defending the Malabar Coast against the Portuguese invasion. Directed by Priyadarshan, the Malayalam film stars South superstars Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja and Suniel Shetty among others. It is aiming for a theatrical release on August 12.

Tejas

Starring Kangana Ranaut, Tejas is an upcoming film that tells the story of Indian Air Force pilots. The film was slated for release in April this year but got delayed due to the pandemic.

