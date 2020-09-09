5 high-quality kitchen tools home chefs will love — all on sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you prefer to spend most of your time in the kitchen, whether it’s trying out a new recipe or baking your famous cookies, it’s worth decking out the space with tools you enjoy using. Gadgets and utensils can be key to getting the job done.

One of our favorite places to find high-quality kitchen tools is Food52, a publication-turned-store — and its sale section can’t be beat. There, you can find some of the top products for a steal, from trendy pastel serveware to Staub cookware to Zwilling cutlery. And while Food52’s shop sells top kitchen brands, it also has its own stellar line called Five Two.

Check out some of our picks from the site’s sale section below if you want to up your cooking game and elevate your favorite room in the house.

Display all of your knives on this magnetic knife easel, and make it easy to pick the right one as you prep and cook. Made of bamboo, the easel resists moisture, which keeps your knives in tip-top shape.

Use this cast-iron braiser on the stove, in the oven or on the grill. We especially like that it has a glass lid, so you don’t have to lift it to see how your food is coming along.

