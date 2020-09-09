5 high-quality kitchen tools home chefs will love — all on sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you prefer to spend most of your time in the kitchen, whether it’s trying out a new recipe or baking your famous cookies, it’s worth decking out the space with tools you enjoy using. Gadgets and utensils can be key to getting the job done.
One of our favorite places to find high-quality kitchen tools is Food52, a publication-turned-store — and its sale section can’t be beat. There, you can find some of the top products for a steal, from trendy pastel serveware to Staub cookware to Zwilling cutlery. And while Food52’s shop sells top kitchen brands, it also has its own stellar line called Five Two.
Check out some of our picks from the site’s sale section below if you want to up your cooking game and elevate your favorite room in the house.
Shop: Zwilling Bamboo Magnetic Knife Easel, $49 (Orig. $149)
Display all of your knives on this magnetic knife easel, and make it easy to pick the right one as you prep and cook. Made of bamboo, the easel resists moisture, which keeps your knives in tip-top shape.
Shop: Food52 x Staub Multi-Use Braiser With Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt., $149 ($357)
Use this cast-iron braiser on the stove, in the oven or on the grill. We especially like that it has a glass lid, so you don’t have to lift it to see how your food is coming along.
Shop: Small Marble & Metal Canister, $35 ($50)
Store all of your kitchen tools in a trendy crock like this one. Hey, if you’re keeping it out on the counter top, it may as well look good sitting there.
Shop: Zwilling Personal Blender, $99 (Orig. $130)
Zwilling is known for its knives, but the brand uses those same blades to make durable blenders. This one is “personal-sized,” meaning you can prep a smoothie, soup or anything else for one. Plus ,it comes with a to-go lid, so you can sip your drink right out of the blending cup. The blending cup, blades and to-go lid are all dishwasher-safe.
Shop: Modern Compact Colander, $24 (Orig. $29)
If we’re being honest, the picture doesn’t do this sleek colander justice. To wash and rinse your produce, simply fill it up, flip the lid to close, put the handle right up to the faucet for water and shake it like an upside-down maraca. Fun, right?
If you’re looking to make a few other updates to your kitchen, check out Food52’s sale section for more products at a great price.
If you enjoyed this story, check out these these 11 kitchen gadgets that make eating healthy easier.
