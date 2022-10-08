5 Healthy Habits: Easy Things You Can Do Every Day

Petra Guglielmetti
·6 min read

Health is a weird thing. It’s arguably the most important thing, yet it’s also this big-picture concept that can be exceptionally hard to focus on when you’re feeling pretty good and everyday life is coming at you nonstop. For example: You know that drinking less often would be good, but first you have to get through this one super-stressful work week, and then a few holidays, and also you really do love a good glass of red wine (or two) while you’re cooking. (And doesn’t that have some health benefits? That’s right, you’re in it for the phytonutrients!) Likewise, getting to bed earlier is a forever goal for just about everyone we know, but something always gets in the way–I mean, you’re midway through season two of Indian Matchmaking, and who can watch just one episode at a time? And, of course, there’s healthy eating and physical activity. It’s too easy to drown out the symphony of naggy little voices reminding you to make better choices in those departments. 

We’re not here to add another naggy voice. Instead, here’s a different strategy: Rather than set unreachable goals that are sure to leave you beating yourself up for all your healthy-lifestyle shortcomings, add in an easy new healthy habit that’s super, extra doable. Once it becomes part of your routine, build off that momentum by adding one more. Stacking mini healthy habits can quickly add up to serious health benefits—and give you the willpower (and the well-being) to take on bigger challenges. Here are five easy things you can do every day in order to finally put health at the top of your to-do list. 

Healthy Habit #1: Exercise these neglected but crucial muscles.

Even those of us who work out daily can easily forget that there are muscle groups that serve higher purposes than the aspirational hamstrings you’ve noticed in barre class. Among those, perhaps none are more overlooked and neglected than the pelvic floor muscles. This sling of muscles between the tailbone and pubic bone supports your bladder, uterus, vagina, and bowels–quite a heavy lift, as far as relatively small anatomical regions go. You can probably imagine various reasons for why having a weak pelvic floor could affect your quality of life, and most of them are probably true. When yours is weakened due to the strain and hormonal changes that come with childbirth or just due to aging, you can begin to experience urinary incontinence, or involuntary leakage of urine, as well as sexual problems, like reduced sensation in your vagina. Eventually you might need to get surgery if pelvic floor weakness leads to prolapse, wherein organs sink down and/or bulge out owing to lack of support. The good news: There’s one good habit that doctors say can go a long way toward preventing these cringe outcomes. We’re talking about Kegel exercises, which entails consciously contracting and releasing the muscles of the pelvic floor. Aim to do about 10 of them three times a day—maybe during breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Try these tips for doing them right, and/or look into a Kegel trainer device that can help guide and motivate you. Consider each clench an investment in a future that hopefully won’t involve adult diapers. 

Healthy Habit #2: Drink just one more glass of water. 

There’s a reason motivational chug jugs can be found everywhere from fancy boutique gyms to the checkout line at T.J. Maxx: Everyone has finally admitted that they’re failing at their healthy-living New Year’s resolution of drinking the recommended eight (or so) glasses a day–for the eighth year in a row. Luckily, there is a middle ground between water-consumption perfection and deciding that your morning coffee counts as sufficient hydration for the day. (Because hey, you feel totally fine!) How about adding just one extra glass of water a day, maybe right when you wake up, so you won’t forget? Studies have shown that drinking one, two, or three additional glasses a day can have notable health benefits, including helping you reduce how much sugar and sodium you consume. And if upping your intake just a bit has you feeling more energetic (not to mention less constipated), maybe you’ll be inspired to add another glass or two—next thing you know, you’re downing a jug’s worth (without needing to lug one around).

Healthy Habit #3: Set a bedtime. 

Yeah, yeah, we all know it’s optimal to aim for at least seven hours of sleep. But that’s a number easier said than slept, for many of us. Even if you manage to be in bed for seven hours on a regular basis, you might spend a good chunk of that time tossing and turning. Sleep experts agree that there’s one very doable first step you can take toward resetting your sleep routine so that you fall asleep more easily and you get better-quality shut-eye: simply stick to a bedtime, like you had when you were a kid. No more vague “I’ll be sure to get in bed by midnight” promises that you can’t keep as your p.m. willpower dwindles. Create a strict cutoff, and then start winding down an hour or so before so you’re in bed by that time. That means not checking work emails, not foraging the pantry for snacks, and maybe doing something relaxing like taking a hot shower. If you stay up past bedtime on a weekend night or two, nobody will ground you—just make a point of getting back on schedule come Monday. (Need an incentive? Sleep deprivation has been linked to physical health problems—including obesity, elevated cholesterol and blood pressure—and a long list of mental health conditions.)

Healthy Habit #4: Pick up the pace a little. 

If you’re not naturally a fast walker, try cranking up your speed as you run errands at the mall or exercise your pup. Or incorporate some speedy walks into your regular workout routine. According to new research, walking at a brisk pace for about 30 minutes can reduce the risk of cancer, heart disease, and dementia, compared with walking a similar number of steps at a slower pace. This doesn’t need to be 30 straight minutes, researchers found; short bursts of brisk walking work too. “At these moderate levels of effort, you are able to increase your aerobic capacity,” Dr. Tamanna Singh, a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic, told The New York Times. In addition to the long-term health benefits, such intensity would also lower blood pressure, moderate blood sugar levels, and lower the risk for heart attacks and strokes.

Healthy Habit #5: Sneak a little foliage into your meals. 

Remember: People who eat the most vegetables now have the healthiest hearts later. The beautiful thing about that is: Getting more veggies doesn’t have to mean overhauling all of your eating habits in one swoop. You can keep your carbs and just add some greens to one or two meals a day. Add a handful of baby spinach to eggs in the morning or to pasta in the evening, put some kale in your smoothie, pack some microgreens into your sandwich, or add a simple side salad to your dinner. 

More on healthy habits and low-key healthy living:

Petra Guglielmetti is a health, wellness, and beauty journalist who taps into a broad network of doctors, scientists, and medical experts to write in-depth service articles for leading publications like Glamour, Health, Real Simple, and Parents.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

