These are the 5 handbag trends you’re going to see everywhere this fall and winter

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As much as we’d all like to buy a boatload of new clothes and shoes every season, that’s just not realistic. Not only is it pretty bad for the environment, but it’s also financially impossible for most people.

If you’re watching your spending right now and can only afford to buy a select few new items for fall/winter, consider investing in a handbag. Unlike a sweater or jeans that you can only wear once or twice a week, a gorgeous handbag can be an everyday accessory you use to elevate your OOTD.

Not sure which purse to pick this season? Consider the five handbag trends below that are going to be really popular over the next few months. They’ll all look good with just about everything in your closet.

1. Minimalism

For a while, it was all about bold, attention-grabbing accents on handbags. Now the pendulum has swung in the other direction, and minimalism is in. If you're looking for a versatile style, choose one of these unadorned styles that put the focus on gorgeous leather and ccraftsmanship

Madewell The Knotted Crossbody Bag, $98

$98 at Nordstrom

Coach Cary Soft Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag, $295

$295 at Nordstrom

2. Sherpa

Those who love texture will definitely appreciate this season's sherpa and faux fur bags. They're fun to both look at and touch, plus they add a playfulness to any outfit.

Madewell The Small Transport Resourced High Pile Fleece Crossbody, $98

$98 at Nordstrom

UGG Janey II High Pile Fleece Crossbody Bag, $125

$125 at Nordstrom

3. Appliques

Instantly brighten up any gloomy winter day by busting out a bag with spring-ready floral appliques.

Ted Baker London Flencon Floral Appliqué Tote, $95

$95 at Nordstrom

Valentino Garavani Locò Pink PP Floral Appliqué Leather Shoulder Bag, $ 4,350

$4,350 at Nordstrom

4. Croissant Shape

Perfect for a night out, these cute croissant-shaped bags fit snugly around your shoulder and under your arm. Though they look small, many are actually quite spacious on the inside.

Mali + Lili Alina Vegan Leather Croissant Handbag, $68

$68 at Nordstrom

Bottega Veneta Teen Jodie Intrecciato Leather Hobo, $3,200

$3,200 at Nordstrom

5. Chain Details

Chain strap bags are a classic, but this season, look for purses that have chain details on the body of the bag, too. They're dressy enough to carry to your holiday party or on New Year's Eve.

Isana Chain-Handle Bag, $83

$83 at Charles & Keith

Stella McCartney Alter Mat Chain Detail Tote, $1,995

$1,995 at Nordstrom

If you liked this story, check out these massive deals on Columbia outerwear.

