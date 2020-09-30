5 Glaring Omissions From Priti Patel's Plan To Right Wrongs Of Windrush

Priti Patel has vowed to engineer a “cultural shift” towards a more “compassionate” Home Office as the government details how it will implement recommendations from the Windrush Lessons Learned review.

On Wednesday, the home secretary reiterated that “institutional ignorance and thoughtlessness towards the issue of race and the history of the Windrush generation” led to the worst political scandal in modern history, pledging to right the wrongs of the past.

Her department has now organised the review’s 30 recommendations into five themes to “help ensure the sweeping reforms to culture, policies, systems and working practices reach across the entire department”.

These include plans to diversify the Home Office workforce, improve historical understanding of legislation for staff, and appoint a Migrants’ Commissioner.

Patel – fresh from proposing to ship destitute asylum seekers to a remote island – has said she is leading an “unprecedented programme of change” to make the Home Office “fit for the future”.

Members of the Windrush generation Paulette Wilson, 62, who arrived from Jamaica in 1968, and Anthony Bryan, aged 60, who arrived from Jamaica in 1965, during a photocall in Westminster, London, following a personal apology from immigration minister Caroline Nokes. Paulette died in August 2020.

In June, the government confirmed that it will accept the recommendations of the review of the Windrush scandal in full.

But campaigners argue that the government’s plan, purportedly based upon Wendy Williams’ recommendations, has been “wilfully misinterpreted” by the Home Office “in an attempt to continue with the precise policies and practices they were criticised for”.

Here are seven things missing from Wednesday’s plan.

1) Recognition That The Hostile Environment Is Alive And Kicking

The Home Office reiterated its pledge to review the hostile environment policy, as recommended in the Windrush Lessons Learned Review, while saying it will adopt more of a “compassionate approach”.

“We will ensure we put people first, and that our work takes proper account of the complexity of citizens’ lives, so that we make the right decisions,” the document stated.

It also said it will develop training for all staff so...

