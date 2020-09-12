5 fun things to do this mid-September weekend

Fall may be inching closer on Prince Edward Island but here are some events that will give you at least one last taste of summer.

There are many things to do on P.E.I. this weekend, here are just a few of them. Also, if you were hoping to catch Lennie Gallant at the Trailside Music Hall you're out of luck — all weekend shows are sold out.

'UNTITLED' Art Exhibition

Charlottetown skateboard and streetwear shop Town City is hosting an art exhibit with augmented reality by ZeroResistance.

The pop-up event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 155 Queen St. and people will be able to go and see art in virtual reality.

The event will also feature a website launch for ZeroResistance.

P.E.I. electric vehicle rally

The P.E.I. Electric Vehicle Association is welcoming electric vehicle owners and the public to take part in a "charger to charger" rally on Saturday starting a noon.

Electric vehicles will be at the Charlottetown Canadian Tire charger to talk and take questions for an hour or so and then make their way to the Summerside Canadian Tire charger where they'll do the same.

There will be a Q&A with electric vehicle owners and people are invited to check out all the vehicles and ask questions about owning one.

Lawn mower racing

