Here are 5 fun stops between Sacramento and San Francisco to hit on your next road trip

If you have some time to spare on your drive from Sacramento to San Francisco, consider taking a stop and exploring more of Northern California.

Cities around the region have their own culture, history, food and fun. Here are several detours you can take, depending on your route:

Downtown Napa

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re taking Interstate 80 West, you’ll hit the Napa area, known for its wineries, hilltop views and restaurants.

There’s a downtown area, where you can find everything from quick bites to international cuisines and dishes prepared by Michelin-starred chefs. Dining options include fusion Japanese food at Hal Yamashita, a bistro at Grace’s Table — which has a Michelin Bib Gourmand — or Italian at Pasta Prego.

You can also shop at local stores offering jewelry, clothes and other knick-knacks. If you need to unwind after your long drive, there are fine art galleries, spas and salons, too.

And for those not in the driver’s seat, you can enjoy Napa’s pride and joy — wine. There’s wine tasting rooms in downtown, as well as breweries and bars.

Total travel time: According to Google Maps, adding a stop at downtown Napa from downtown Sacramento to San Francisco will result in a total travel time of about 2 hours and 8 minutes. The route is 111 miles. Please note that travel times may change due to traffic and road delays.

Sonoma

Sonoma, about 67 miles on Interstate 80 from Sacramento, is also known for its wine — locals will tell you it’s more relaxed and less touristy than its neighboring Napa Valley.

Depending on how far into Sonoma County you’re willing to go, you can choose from a handful activities, including vineyard walking tours, garden tours, hot air balloons and biking.

Suzanne and Daniel Hansen of Sonoma, walk their dogs Lady, Merle and Chobe in the deserted town square on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Sonoma. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Sonoma has a rich history which is commemorated by landmarks throughout the Sonoma Plaza. There, you can see Mission San Francisco Solano, Sonoma Barracks which was formerly a military post for U.S. soldiers and The Blue Wing Inn.

If you’re looking for a snack for your road trip, Sonoma offers picturesque dining, farm-to-table options and experiences, such as food tours.

Total travel time: Adding a stop at Sonoma Plaza from downtown Sacramento to San Francisco will make the entire trip about 2 hours and 19 minutes, and 112 miles.

Lodi

If you’re taking Interstate 5 South, then you can make a stop at Lodi, the Central Valley’s wine country.

You can explore its handful of wineries, or take in the fresh air at one of Lodi’s parks and nature preserves, such as the Cosumnes River Preserve, Woodbridge Ecological Reserve or Grizzly Island Wildlife Area.

Gerardo Espinosa looks at wine barrels where he makes wine for a variety of wineries at Lodi Crush on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in Lodi. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

There are also museums, shops and full-service spas.

Total travel time: Adding a stop in Lodi from downtown Sacramento to San Francisco results in a drive about 2 hours and 16 minutes and a total of 120 miles.

Locke

If you’re hankering to learn some history, you can make a stop in the small town of Locke from Interstate 5, almost 30 miles from Sacramento.

The Locke Historic District is a National Historic Landmark, housing the largest remaining rural Chinatown in America. Built in 1915 by Chinese immigrants, Locke was home to 600 people. It had four restaurants, stores, a post office and two slaughterhouses, according to the Locke Foundation, among other buildings.

Story continues

The Dai Loy Museum sits on Main Street on Wednesday May 6, 2015 in Locke. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

If you visit today, you can see some of the buildings as they were years ago. You can check out the town’s Chinese school and the Dai Loy Museum, or grab drinks at Al the Wop’s Saloon and at the Chinese Cultural Shop.

Total travel time: Adding a stop at Locke from downtown Sacramento to San Francisco results in a drive of about 1 hour and 56 minutes, and 104 miles.

Downtown Martinez

Located by the Delta and the southern shore of the Carquinez Strait is Martinez, one of the oldest towns in California. About 63 miles from Sacramento and 35 miles from San Francisco, you can take this detour off Interstate 80.

You can explore its charm and growth as a city in its downtown. In the area, you’ll find restaurants serving a variety of cuisines, shops and museums, including the The Cobra Experience, which houses classic cars.

Total travel time: Adding a stop at downtown Martinez from downtown Sacramento to San Francisco results in a 1 hour and 47 minute drive. It’s about 97 miles.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.