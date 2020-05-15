5 Fun Inflatable Pools to Help You Cool Off in Major Style This Summer

Summer is just around the corner, and we couldn’t be more excited. Despite this season being different than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing efforts, there’s still a fun and easy way to cool off and relax wherever you are — with an inflatable pool!

Public pools and beaches are likely out of the question for summer 2020, but with sunny days and higher temps on the horizon, an inflatable pool is the next best thing. Aside from the fact that they’re a great way to stay cool and enjoy the summer weather, they’re also super affordable and easy to set up, too — all you need is a manual or electric air pump, and voilà! We especially like this user-friendly $20 electric air pump that comes with three different nozzles to fit pools of various shapes and sizes. It even has a deflate mode for quick cleanup after the fact.

Whether you’re looking for a kiddie-size or an adult-size pool, there are plenty of options available (and none of them will break the bank). And with Google searches for above ground pools skyrocketing, we have a feeling now’s the time to scoop one up ahead of everyone else. To help ensure you get one before they start to sell out, we picked out five adorable inflatable pools to shop for the season, with prices starting at just $16! From a bright yellow lemon print that’s perfect for sunbathing to a brightly-colored flamingo-shape from Lilly Pulitzer, these inflatable pools will allow you to soak up the sun while staying cool in major style all summer long.

Scroll down to shop them now and make every day a pool day.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Buy It! PoolCandy Lemon Sunning Pool, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Target

Buy It! Sun Squad Sun Pool Time Kiddie Pool, $20.49; target.com

Buy It! Sun Squad Watermelon Kiddie Pool, $20.49; target.com

Ban.do

Buy It! Ban.do Heart-Shaped Inflatable Pool, $85; bando.com

Pottery Barn Kids

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Fancy Flamingo Pool, $149; potterybarnkids.com

