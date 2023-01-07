5 found dead, people were ‘screaming’ for help in NC murder-suicide, police say

Police found two adults and three youth dead in a home in High Point on Saturday morning after responding to reports of people screaming for help.

Police are investigating the deaths as a murder/suicide, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

The ages of the children or juveniles has not been made public.

Just after 7 a.m., officers went to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive after getting 911 calls about two people running down a neighborhood street, screaming for help, according to police and news reports.

There were two adults “running down the street ... screaming that they needed help,” High Point Police Capt. Matt Truitt told WFMY on Saturday.

Officers came upon a man and a woman who said they needed help. Police then forced their way into a home at 2734 Mossy Meadow Drive where they found the five people dead.

Police say no threat to the community exists.

Police haven’t released the names of those found dead and said they continue to investigate the killings.

Police urged anyone with information about violent crime and other illegal activity to call Crime Stoppers of High Point anonymous tip line at 336-889-4000.