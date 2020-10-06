This 5-Foot Glittery Mermaid Skeleton Will Light Up Your Lawn With Under-the-Sea Vibes

From House Beautiful

People went crazy over the 6-foot mermaid skeleton that came out a couple years ago, but now it looks like there’s a new one in town that’s even better. If you ask us, Halloween decorations that light up are better because they can be seen all night long. That’s why we’re loading our cart with the light-up mermaid skeleton from Lowe’s Holiday Living.

Don’t ask how this creepy mermaid made its way out of the water — just enjoy that it’ll become a beloved piece for years to come. The 62-Inch Porch Decor Mermaid can be used indoors or outdoors. It’s made with a coated metal frame, which is built to last, and covered in a glittery mesh fabric to stand out even more. The 118 cool white LED bulbs and two red bulbs for the eyes will guarantee that all eyes are on your yard!

The easy-to-assemble Lowe’s exclusive Halloween decoration is about 5.1 feet long and was designed to be in an arched back position. It includes metal lawn stakes, as well as replacement bulbs, so it’ll stay put through October. You can order the light-up mermaid skeleton online for $69.98.

“By far the most popular decorating I have gotten to date. The neighbors love it,” one buyer wrote. “Thinking about getting a Santa hat for her and leaving her out for Christmas.”

Just because Halloween is looking different this year doesn’t mean we shouldn’t go all out with decorations. Plus, if you are going to have trick-or-treaters in your area, the mermaid skeleton is bound to give them a scare and then a smile.

