5 Films About Pet Dogs Which Prove They are the Best

It is amazing how a dog can have an everlasting effect on their human's life. They are not only loyal and loving companions, they also make us better, more responsible human beings.

So, in celebration of our furry friends, let us take a look at some of the most heartwarming films about the bond between a dog and their humans.

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

One of the most popular films about the love between a dog and their humans is Hachi: A Dog's Tale starring Richard Gere, Joan Allen and Sarah Roemer. It is the film that makes everyone cry, from kids to adults. Professor Parker Wilson finds a puppy in a train station and knows that it is special. He takes him home and names him 'Hachi' as per the collar found on him. They then settle into a daily routine where Hachi accompanies Wilson to the train station and back. It is a real-life story of a dog named Hachiko, who waited for its master Hidesaburo Ueno, for nine years after his death. There is even a statue of the pooch in Japan. Hachi: A Dog's Tale immortalised Hachiko as the 'most loyal dog.'

Turner and Hooch

Turner and Hooch is a little different than the rest of the films in the list. It is actually a cop comedy in which Detective Scott Turner (Tom Hanks) spends most of his time fighting with Hooch, who destroys his house, chews on his car and even drives away his girlfriend. Turner takes in Hooch because it is the only witness to its master's murder. However, since Hooch is a strong-willed dog and is also devastated due to the chain of events, it channels all its anger towards Turner. It is a hilarious film, a little dated but still quite fun to watch with your family. Get ready to see a lot of physical comedy courtesy of Hanks.

101 Dalmatians

Arguably one of the best Disney films ever made, 101 Dalmatians has been made into a sequel, a live-action remake, and even a spin-off about the villain. However, nothing fares as well as the original 1961 film. It has got everything, two dogs playing matchmaker between their masters, litters of the most adorable puppies, high-speed car chases, solidarity from other animals and a classic villain that still lives rent-free in our minds. 101 Dalmatians is the story of how the villain Cruella de Vil tries to steal the Dalmatians because she wants a fur coat, and how they save themselves from her and evil dog-nappers.

John Wick

It is not even surprising that John Wick is in our list. Yes it is an unhinged action-thriller where Keanu Reeves has absolutely no limits. Yes, there is gratuitous violence. But nobody can deny it is also a full-blown dog film. We all know that John's pet beagle Daisy' death sparks his desire for revenge and the ensuing chain of events. We then see John save a pit-bull from being euthanised who becomes his loyal companion. In John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, we see two more canine friends owned by Halle Berry's character Sofia. Basically what we are saying is that John Wick is canonically a dog franchise with the four-legged heroes stealing the show from their human counterparts.

Dog Days

Dog Days is a star-studded show where four dogs interconnect the lives of 12 people in unexpected ways. For some people, the dogs bring love, for others they bring a sense of purpose to do something for the society. Some find reluctant friendships in search of a missing dog, and the others bond with their families back again. Of course, Dog Days is a mush-fest, hence it will be proper to warn that there will be a lot of crying involved. Starring Eva Langoria, Nina Dobrev, Finn Wolfhard, Vanessa Hudgens among others, Dog Days is a heartwarming watch which will make you appreciate your canine buddy more.