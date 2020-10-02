5 Fibs You Were Told This Week

It’s that time of the week again, when HuffPost UK’s weekly round up of fibs saunters into your life with all the bravado of a maskless Stanley Johnson popping to the shop to buy a newspaper.

It will surprise you not to learn that a sizeable portion of this instalment centres on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but we also have a groundbreaking investigation into oil companies to pour over.

We’ve also decided to add a small section devoted to keeping a historical record of famous(ish) people who say really, really daft things during these turbulent times and this week’s entry is indie icon Ian Brown.

NEVER MiND THE BOLLOCKS heres the NAZiS with VAXES — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) October 1, 2020

Not even sure what that means tbh. But anyway, let’s get on with our regular feature...

EVERYTHING IS FINE WITH TEST AND TRACE!!!

Health secretary Matt Hancock has repeatedly insisted the UK’s Test and Trace system is working fine and everyone should just chill out and give him a break.

On Thursday he was once again under pressure as Labour’s Karl Turner said there is “no sign of the world-beating” test and trace programme in his Kingston upon Hull East constituency.

In response and treading a familiar path, Hancock praised the “biggest contact tracing programme that this country has ever seen”.

But as any decent Agony Aunt could tell you, there’s a difference between being big and being good.

The latest and possibly most shocking evidence that all is not well with Test and Trace, a Somerset woman described to HuffPost UK this week how she was told the only Covid-19 test available for her son was in Northern Ireland or Aberdeen. To make matters even more shambolic, she later found out there were plenty available at her deserted local centre.

Ivanka Trump and the disappearing mask

Have a look a this...

Yup, it’s Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Lara Trump on their way to the first presidential debate on Tuesday, all of them wearing masks like sensible citizens during a global pandemic.

Yet when they sat down at the indoor venue, all but Melania took them off.

This, obviously, all came days before Melania Trump, and Donald, tested positive for coronavirus.

At one point during the debate, a Cleveland Clinic doctor approached unmasked members of the audience – on the president’s side of the room – with masks in tow and asked them to put them on.

A Bloomberg reporter on site claimed that the doctor told him she was refused and the audience members did not put masks on.

An observation from inside the debate hall: Everyone in Biden’s side of the hall is wearing a mask. More than half on Trump’s side, including his four children, are not wearing masks. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it’s a requirement that all guests wear masks. — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 30, 2020

The pub curfew

Years ago, one of the government’s favourite refrains when dealing with the coronavirus pandemic was “follow the science”.

Oh wait, that was only April.

Anyhoos, it once again reared its head over the weekend when the culture secretary said there is “definitely science” behind the 10pm curfew for pubs, bars and restaurants which has, in some cases, led to impromptu street parties.