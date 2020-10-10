5 Fibs You Were Told This Week

While many of you are rightfully concerned about shortages of toilet roll, here at HuffPost UK we’re more worried there aren’t enough superlatives in the English language to cope with 2020.

The supply of such words that were not already overused before last week took an absolute pounding with the news Donald Trump had contracted coronavirus.

The latest bombshell revelation to rock the year led to the mournful conclusion that we’re close to just having had enough of news.

too much news, frankly — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) October 2, 2020

There is too much news. — Barry Burden (@bcburden) October 2, 2020

Too. Much. News. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 2, 2020

And that before we even consider some of the absolutely insane reaction to Trump’s diagnosis.

Was it a Chinese assassination attempt?

Could Trump catching COVID-19 technically be viewed as an assassination attempt on our President by the Chinese? — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) October 2, 2020

Will the virus survive Donald Trump?

President Trump won't have to recover from COVID.



COVID will have to recover from President Trump. #MAGA — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 5, 2020

And why doesn’t Joe Biden go out and lick some door handles in the White House?

The Trump campaign is now attacking Biden for...not contracting coronavirus.



“He has experience — now — fighting the coronavirus as an individual. Those firsthand experiences, Joe Biden, he doesn’t have those." pic.twitter.com/Qk0Qc8l6q9 — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) October 5, 2020

Of course the answer to all these questions is “holy shit America, please can you just get a grip and stop being so utterly mad”.

Anyhoos, back to our regular programming...

The great gift of austerity

Chancellor Rishi Sunak this week claimed a decade of austerity had helped the government deal with the huge economic impact of coronavirus.

The chancellor said the divisive policy pursued by David Cameron was “absolutely the right thing to do” in response to the 2008 financial crisis, and meant the government was in a good position to respond to Covid-19.

This is a fib. Quite a big one in fact. And here’s why.

In October 2019, an extensive report two years in the making placed the US and the UK first and second respectively in a global ranking of countries’ pandemic preparedness.

Even more impressively, Britain led the world in a sub-section on a country’s ability to respond rapidly and halt the spread of of devastating diseases.

But clearly this hasn’t helped one jot as evidenced by the fact we’re the worst-hit country in Europe.

And this is because the despite high scores elsewhere, the UK scored abysmally in a section which looked at how well a country can actually implement the plans it has.

One of the report’s authors, Priya Bapat of the Economist Intelligence Unit, told HuffPost UK: “When you look at high income European countries, the UK has the lowest doctors per capita than any of those countries except for Poland.

“There’s been huge underinvestment in the NHS and that’s shown itself in the number of health care workers per capita.”

This underinvestment has of course been thanks to a decade of austerity under a Conservative government.

The government random fib generator careers test quiz

Rishi Sunak caused a bit of an uproar this week when he suggested musicians, actors and artists whose work had been affected by Covid should consider “fresh and new opportunities”.

That’s it. I’m retraining as Chancellor of the Exchequer — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) October 6, 2020

If anyone needs to retrain it’s them shower of CUNTZ c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 6, 2020

In order to find out exactly where one should focus their energies during their upcoming careers search, the government helpfully set up a little personality quiz of sorts.

Less helpfully, it appeared to be mostly useless as our political editor Paul Waugh found out.

That govt website just gave me my alternative careers. pic.twitter.com/iLj4SH7Hin — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) October 7, 2020

these are some very intense career swap suggestions for a woman who spends all day on the internet, writing about celebrities and television pic.twitter.com/xNNhjXaGpj — Rachel McGrath (@RachelMcGrath) October 7, 2020