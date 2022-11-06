Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These $5 eyeshadow sticks I buy at Target are my makeup secret weapon — they make me look glam with minimal effort

Jeanine Edwards
·3 min read

When it comes to applying makeup, not only do I rarely have time to do a thorough job, but I also just don’t have the skills. Despite watching my fair share of YouTube tutorials, I will never be able to contour or bake or highlight.

As such, I’ve had to master a daily makeup routine that requires minimal time and effort. Obviously, I want to look pretty and put together for my daily work meetings, but I just can’t spend a ton of money on products that, quite frankly, I probably won’t have time to apply correctly.

I've already shared the fail-proof blush I use every day. Now, I'm revealing the inexpensive eyeshadow sticks that make me look glam in a flash. I cannot live without this e.l.f. No Budge Shadow Stick, and get this: I buy them at Target (or on Amazon) for just $5!

e.l.f. No Budge Shadow Stick, $5

$5 at Target $5 at Amazon

The beauty of an eyeshadow stick is that it doesn't require any other tools to apply. Just twist the crayon up, and it's ready to swipe on your lids. The e.l.f. No Budge Shadow Stick is nice and smooth, and it glides easily across your eye with little to no effort at all. You don't even really have to be precise about it. I normally just do a few haphazard swipes in a foggy bathroom mirror in the morning, and shockingly, the eyeshadow always looks great.

Even better, the e.l.f. No Budge Shadow Stick is just as easy to remove at the end of the day. I just apply a little micellar water to a cotton round, and it’s completely gone in one or two wipes.

I’m not the only person who loves the e.l.f. No Budge Shadow Stick. It has 4.4 out of 5 stars at Target — and more than 600 reviews.

“I love these,” one shopper commented. “Magnetic Pull is my go to. I just put a little in the crease and corners of my eyes with some mascara, and I instantly look more put together. I use the Champagne for inner eye corners. These truly stay all day. They don’t come off in water, but they’re easily removed with micellar water.”

Another shopper commented, “I love the colors and ease of use. These eyeshadows are super easy to to use, great for travel or touch ups on the go.”

With the holiday season coming up, you’ll probably want to amp up your makeup look for parties and festive gatherings. The e.l.f. No Budge Shadow Stick is great for special occasions, but rest assured, it’s also a beauty product you can use every day, so you’re not wasting money. I legit have these e.l.f. No Budge Shadow Sticks in every color because they’re just that good. Grab one for yourself, and I’m pretty sure after just one use, you’ll be hooked, too.

If you liked this story, check out this blush that looks good on every single skin tone.

