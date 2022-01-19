5 Everyday Things You Do That Can Trigger a Bank Fraud Alert

Bob Haegele
·5 min read
Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Triggering a fraud alert with your own bank can be a frustrating experience. You know your bank is only looking out for you, but in the meantime, it may result in your hands being tied. In many cases, a simple call or response to a text alert is enough to remove any locks on your account. Still, most of us would probably rather avoid the situation altogether if possible.

See: The 5 Fastest Ways To Become Rich, According To Experts
Read More: 40% of Women Have Less Than $100 in Their Savings Accounts, New Survey Finds

Fortunately, it’s not too difficult to avoid triggering your bank’s fraud monitoring as long as you use your card the right way. Here are five common, everyday behaviors that often trigger fraud alerts, and what you can do to avoid them.

See: The 20 Best Checking Accounts of 2022

Buying Luxury Items Online

If you use your card to buy luxurious items online, there is a chance it could trigger a fraud alert. This is especially true if you don’t normally buy those items and then one day decide to buy several expensive items in a short period of time. It’s easy to see how that could seem suspicious, from a card issuer’s perspective.

“Buying luxurious items such as expensive watches, phones, necklaces, rings and other types of jewelry can trigger a bank fraud alert unintentionally,” said Christopher Liew, CFA and creator of Wealth Awesome. “Financial institutions check the frequency and the amount of money you spend on your online bank accounts regularly.”

See: Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

Changing Spending Habits Frequently

Even if you aren’t buying luxury items, banks tend to prefer predictable behavior. If you constantly change your spending habits, you could unintentionally trigger a fraud alert. “As much as possible, don’t change your spending habits frequently if you don’t want to trigger a bank fraud alert constantly,” Liew said. “Any form of irregularity in the spending pattern of the account holder will trigger a bank fraud alert consequently. Even small purchases that you don’t buy regularly can cause the alarm to trip off surprisingly.”

Tips: 6 Ways To Start Building Generational Wealth for Your Family

Spending Money Internationally

Spending money internationally is one of the most obvious ways to trigger a fraud alert. This can happen if you are physically traveling overseas, but it can also happen when making online purchases with an international seller. Some banks, such as Chase, no longer require you to set up travel notifications, but international purchases can still trigger a fraud alert with some banks.

Gilian Manassee, owner of the travel blog jillonjourney.com, said this situation is still fairly common. “There have been incidents where I used my credit card abroad and it got instantly blocked,” Manassee said. “From my experience, this mostly happens when you’re on a different continent and you withdraw money from an ATM. Here, most likely your bank may perceive it as fraud.”

Learn: 17 Surprising Ways Penny-Pinching Costs You More

Immediately Making a Purchase With a New Card

One frequent behavior of fraudsters is to open a credit card in someone else’s name and immediately make a purchase (or several purchases). Hence, this can look like fraud from the perspective of your bank. If you quickly make a large purchase — or several purchases that add up to a significant amount — you might cause your bank to put a temporary hold on your account.

If that happens, your best course of action is to be responsive to any alerts. Whether you receive a call, email or text message, be sure to respond as soon as possible and let the card issuer know the purchase is a legitimate one. If the purchase you made is not unusual for you, the bank will eventually learn your spending habits and adjust its expectations accordingly.

Avoid: Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping

Using Your Card To Buy Gift Cards

Using a credit card to buy gift cards is a common strategy of rewards hackers, but it can also look suspicious to card issuers. According to Liew, gift cards can be sold on the market and converted to cash, so buying them with a credit card is a common strategy for fraudsters.

Buying gift cards for your own use with a credit card can fall into a bit of a grey area, but there are no laws against it (though there may be store-specific policies against it). However, due to the high risk of someone fraudulently buying gift cards with your credit card, there’s a good chance this could trigger an alert — especially if your card is new.

If that happens, be sure to respond to a fraud alert right away if you receive one. This, too, should lessen over time if you regularly buy gift cards with your credit card.

Check Out: 30 Things You Should Never Buy Without a Coupon

What To Do About Fraud Alerts

If you see a fraud alert after making a purchase, your best course of action in nearly all cases is to respond as soon as possible. If you don’t respond at all or take too long to respond, the charges could be reversed, and the line of credit could be frozen completely.

In general, fraud alerts are based on what the card issuer knows about you. This is why new cards often trigger fraud alerts — the card issuer may have little to no data available about your spending habits. Over time though, they will generally lessen if your spending habits remain consistent. Sudden changes, however, can again trigger an alert.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Everyday Things You Do That Can Trigger a Bank Fraud Alert

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Willie O'Ree's jersey retirement night sparks honours and tributes on social media

    Willie O'Ree, who broke the NHL's colour barrier in 1958, got a long-overdue honour in Boston on Tuesday night.

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Mitch Marner's magic returns as Leafs lock in on Atlantic

    Mitch Marner starred in the Maple Leafs 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Blues, assisting Auston Matthews as well as scoring his own eye-catching goal. Head coach Sheldon Keefe is determined to win the Atlantic Division and the Leafs will need all of Mitch Marner's magic to do it.&nbsp; On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar also addresses the Dallas Cowboys comparisons and surveys the trade market for defensive reinforcements.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Toronto-area motorsport team headed to Daytona for 24-hour race

    Mechanics from Pfaff Motorsports put the finishing touches on their plaid-painted Porsche 991.2 GT3 R race car inside a Vaughan, Ont., vehicle shop on Saturday. They fine-tuned the suspension, checked the aerodynamic settings, and set the wing angle, all before they loaded the car up in a long-haul truck for the trip to Daytona Beach, Fla. — a city synonymous with high-speed car racing. The Greater Toronto Area-based motorsports team is headed stateside to compete for the fourth time in a gruell

  • Brady, SB champions focused on Eagles, not personal success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s looking ahead, though not beyond this weekend. No one’s had more success in the NFL playoffs than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who says his focus is on trying to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles and not a dazzling postseason resume or how well he’s played at age 44. The Bucs (13-4) set a franchise record for wins during the regular season, with Brady joining Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in the past 30 years

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • Jokic has 8th triple-double, Nuggets rout Lakers, 133-96

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for his eighth triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-96 on Saturday night. Rookie Bones Hyland had career highs of 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Jeff Green scored a season-high 26 points in Denver’s second straight blowout victory. All five Nuggets starters scored in double figures. The Lakers have lost three straight after winning four in a row. LeBron James had 24 points and ni