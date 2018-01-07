All 5 Elon starters in double figures in 89-76 triumph

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) -- Tyler Seibring scored 22 points and all the Elon starters reached double figures in an 89-76 victory over Hofstra on Sunday, overcoming a career-high 39 points by Justin Wright-Foreman.

Seibring and Dmitri Thompson, who finished with 18 points, reached the 1,000 career mark. Brian Dawkins also scored 18 with eight rebounds and Dainan Swoope and Steven Santa Ana added 10 points each. The Phoenix (11-6, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) shot 51 percent and made 13 of 27 from the arc.

Wright-Foreman, who also joined the 1,000-point club, made five 3-pointers but took 16 attempts. He was 11 of 18 otherwise while adding six assists. Rokas Gustys grabbed 23 rebounds, the ninth time in his career with at least 20 and two shy of his career best for the Pride (9-7, 2-2).

Elon led throughout the second half, pulling away with a 20-4 run, with seven points from Thompson, for an 84-60 lead with 6:22 to go.

Thompson's 3-pointer with three seconds left in the first half gave Elon a 36-33 lead.