5 Editor-Approved Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop This Weekend, Starting at $12

And just like that, we’ve made it to another weekend. Whether you’re celebrating Passover, Easter, or the start of spring, I recommend using any excuse to treat yourself to a little something new. Reason being? Amazon’s sale section is especially good this weekend, and I wouldn’t want you to miss out on the epic discounts. That’s why I rounded up the five Amazon fashion deals worth shopping, starting at just $12:

Alex Craft 14-Karat Gold-Plated Hoops Three-Pack

Any time I’ve scrolled through TikTok recently, I’ve seen at least one “get ready with me” video where the creator is wearing hoop earrings from Amazon. Since they always look so high quality, I decided it was time to add a pair (or three) to my cart. These 14-karat -gold-plated-brass hoops from Alex Craft are “perfect for every day” and “do not tarnish,” according to a reviewer, which is music to my ears. The pack comes with a pair of cubic zirconia huggies, simple gold hoops, and twisted hoop earrings — and I plan to accessorize with them all spring and summer long.

Shop now: $12 with coupon (Originally $20); amazon.com

Gap Sleeveless Split-Neck Dress

Whenever I browse through Amazon’s sale section, I’m always on the lookout for cute sundresses, and this sleeveless mini from Gap immediately caught my eye. Starting at just $23, the dress has a split neckline with ruffle trim, an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, and tiers sewn into the skirt. Plus, it comes in two floral patterns and sizes XXS through XXL, all available in petite, standard, and tall lengths. I plan to wear this dress from the beach, to the office, to a night out with friends — it’s just that cute and versatile.

Shop now: $23 (Originally $55); amazon.com

Tretorn Nylite Plus Sneakers

While I’ve amassed quite the collection of white sneakers over the years, I somehow always find a reason to buy another pair. This time, it’s the leopard-print accents on these Tretorn shoes. Most of my wardrobe consists of neutral-toned tops and dresses, so the subtle pattern on these sneakers is the perfect, understated way to make my outfits pop. One shopper called them “stupid comfortable,” which is exactly what I’m looking for in an everyday shoe.

Shop now: $35 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Steve Madden Blossoms Ballet Flat

As someone who doesn’t get regular pedicures, I’m constantly on the hunt for closed-toe sandal alternatives, and these Steve Madden flats are exactly that. Available in eight colors, the slip-ons have that classic ballet flat shape, with a rounded toe, bow on the front, and 0.25-inch heel. I’d wear them casually with jeans and a white tee, throw them on with trousers and a button-down for the office, and dress them up with midi skirts and dresses. And for $41, I might just have to get two pairs.

Shop now: $41 with coupon (Originally $70); amazon.com

Coach Soft Pebble-Leather Camera Bag With Strap

A bit of a splurge, this Coach pebble-leather crossbody is the light-colored spring bag I’ve been looking for. The camera bag-inspired purse has the brand’s iconic turn-lock on the front, a slip pocket on the back, and zippered closure up top that opens to the main compartment. It also comes with an adjustable leather crossbody strap, so you can play around with the length, depending on your outfit. Given that bag’s simple silhouette and neutral tone, I can wear it with everything from denim cut-offs and a graphic tee to a floral midi dress.

Shop now: $175 (Originally $250); amazon.com

