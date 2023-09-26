5 Easy Ways to Untangle a Necklace

Chaotic jewelry box? We're here to help.

We’ve all been there: Just as you’re about to put on that last necklace — the pièce de résistance of your stack — you realize it's tangled. And when it's in formed one giant super necklace with your other pieces, you know you're in trouble. If you're in a rush, stress can often makes those knots even worse. The first thing to do? Pause and take a deep breath — we're here to help.

Sometimes, being a jewelry lover is a high-maintenance job. Each piece demands a unique storage method, both for home and travel. Different metals and gems call for tailored cleaning and polishing routines. And avoiding knots while mastering the art of layering? It's a delicate dance. But let's hone in on the challenge at hand: those stubborn necklace knots. It may take a little elbow grease, but there are some tricks of the trade for setting your jewelry free in minutes. Ahead, find five tried-and-true methods to untangle your necklaces, from chunky chains to minimalist strands.

With a Needle

What You’ll Need

A pointed item such as a needle or straight pin

A flat surface

Good lighting

The simplest solution often works best, especially for a light knot that doesn't need much finessing. Focus, steady your hand, and try this first.

Find a flat surface with good lighting to lay down your necklace. Grab a needle (if you don’t have one, a thumbtack, safety pin, or straight pin will also do the trick). Gently insert the needle into the center of the knot. Slowly wiggle the needle to create some space within the knot. This will help loosen the entangled chains. Be extra careful as you maneuver the needle so you don't poke yourself. Once you’ve created a gap or loosened the knot slightly, try to use the needle to pick apart the knot. Do this by gently pulling the individual loops away from the knot's center. Be patient and gentle to ensure you don’t damage the necklace. Keep going until you're able to clear the knot completely.

With Tweezers

What You’ll Need

Tweezers

Flat surface

Good lighting

So you're on vacation, and along with your tangled necklace all you have is your makeup bag. Fear not. A word of caution though: We didn't recommend tweezers as the first method because there's a higher risk of snapping a delicate necklace. A needle is generally a gentler choice. Remember, with great power comes great responsibility, so handle with care to avoid accidentally breaking your necklace.

Place the tangled necklace on a flat surface with good lighting. Carefully (we repeat, carefully!) grip and pull apart the individual loops or chains that are causing the knots. Once the knot is loose enough go in with your fingers to finish up the job.

With Warm, Mildy Soapy Water

What You’ll Need

Warm water

Dish soap

Flat surface

A needle (if needed)

Good lighting

Sometimes a knot needs a bit more help to loosen up, and a bit of warm water and soap can help. Pro tip: Opt for dish soap here, as it's milder than hand soap.

Soak your necklace for a few minutes in warm water and mild soap to help loosen the knot. If the chain is very tangled, gently rub the knot between your fingers. Once the knot is loose enough, you should be able to undo it with your fingers. If not, try getting a needle to help. Gently place the tip of your needle inside the center of the knot and move it in a circle to loosen it. Gently pat to dry.

With Baby Oil

What You’ll Need

Baby Oil

Cotton swabs

Warm water

Flat surface

Good lighting

A needle (if needed)

Surprisingly, baby oil is a rather foolproof solution for untangling jewelry. Why? Like soap and water, it provides slip, allowing knotted chains to unravel effortlessly and reducing the risk of damage from the twisting and pulling that often leads to a broken necklace.

Place the tangled necklace on a flat surface with good lighting. Dip a cotton swab into baby oil. Use the cotton swab to apply the baby oil to the knot this will loosen up the chain. For the extra stubborn knots, take your time gently rubbing the knot between your fingers to loosen. Use a needle to help loosed if necessary. Once finished, rinse the necklace off with mild soap and warm water. Gently pat to dry.

With Baby Powder

What You’ll Need

Baby powder

Warm soapy water

Flat surface

Good lighting

A needle if necessary

This method can get a bit messy, so be ready. Baby powder serves as a buffer to make the chains come apart more easily. It's also effective in preventing damage that can occur from pulling the necklace too hard.

Place the tangled necklace on a flat surface with good lighting. Sprinkle baby powder directly onto the chain, wherever there's a knot or knots. Gently rub the knot between your fingers to loosen (use a needle if necessary). Once finished, rinse the necklace off with mild soap and warm water. Pat to dry.



