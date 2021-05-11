These 5 Easy Summer Hairstyles Are Trending in L.A. & NYC

As the weather gets progressively warmer (and perceptively more humid, in most parts of the country), the easy updo becomes less of an choice and more of a necessity. Whether you have extra-long hair coming out of quarantine or you're wearing a protective style, you need a way to pull it all back off your neck in a way that's easy, workable with an elastic and a can of dry shampoo, and transitions seamlessly from your 11 a.m. Zoom meeting to your happy-hour drinks.



For inspiration, we've rounded up the pre-summer hairstyles that have already started to trend in New York and L.A. Scroll through to find five creative ways to style your hair before you get sweaty and don't know what to do with it.

