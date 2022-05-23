5 easy bagel sandwiches to pack ahead of time

In The Know
·2 min read

Upgrade your next packed lunch with a delicious bagel sandwich recipe from TikTok! While planning your lunches for the week can feel like a chore, sometimes all you need is a little inspiration. TikTokers have come up with a wide variety of tasty and creative bagel sandwich recipes that will make you excited about lunch again. Here are five easy bagel sandwiches from TikTok that are perfect for packing ahead of time.

1. Chicken caprese bagel sandwich

This chicken caprese bagel sandwich is packed with grilled chicken and fresh mozzarella. To make it, season a thinly sliced chicken breast with the spices of your choice, and grill it or cook it in a pan. Then slice tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese, and place them on a toasted bagel with the grilled chicken and some pesto sauce.

2. Vegan chickpea salad bagel sandwich

This vegan chickpea salad bagel sandwich is a veggie-lover’s dream! Start by making a chickpea salad out of chickpeas, avocado, lemon juice, mustard, diced onions and spices. Spread vegan cream cheese on a bagel. Then add the chickpea salad, along with sliced tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, bell peppers, onions and bean sprouts.

3. Turkey, bacon and Swiss cheese bagel sandwich

This turkey, bacon and Swiss cheese bagel sandwich makes for a hearty lunch. To make it, spread cream cheese on a bagel. Then add tomato slices, Swiss cheese, onions, lettuce, bean sprouts and turkey. Cook up some bacon and add it to the sandwich. Then eat immediately or pack it up to enjoy later!

4. Tuna salad bagel sandwich

This tasty bagel sandwich is packed with homemade tuna salad. Start by making a tuna salad out of chopped red onions, banana peppers, fresh dill, parsley, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Place the tuna salad on a bagel and top with sliced gruyere cheese, arugula and sliced tomatoes. You can heat up the bagel sandwich or serve it cold!

5. Lox and veggies bagel sandwich

This lox and veggies bagel sandwich is perfect for breakfast or lunch. Just spread cream cheese on a bagel. Then add arugula, tomato slices, onions and cucumber slices. Place a few pieces of lox on top. Then garnish with capers, microgreens and a bit of lemon juice.

