5 in double figures as New Hampshire rolls to 111-31 win

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) -- Tanner Leissner and Iba Camara combined for 31 points and 18 rebounds in just a dozen minutes as New Hampshire cruised past Division III Lyndon College 111-31 on Saturday.

Camara led with 17 points, Jacoby Armstrong added 13, Jordan Reed 12 and Josh Hopkins 11 in a game that set a number of season highs for the Wildcats (3-8). The 111 points is the most for New Hampshire since 1994, 63 points in the first half is one off the school record for points in a half; and field goals (39), 3-pointers (13), rebounds (66), assists (23) and steals (15) are all season highs.

Leissner and Armstrong recorded double-doubles, Leissner with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Armstrong 13 points 11 rebounds.

New Hampshire built an 18-0 opening lead, was up 63-17 at the half and led by as many as 86 (109-23) with 5:33 remaining.

The Hornets (1-7) were led by six points each from Jahleel Gabriel and Kevin Love.