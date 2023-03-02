5 Disney Add-Ons You Won’t Regret Buying

BanksPhotos / Getty Images

Parkgoers heading to Disneyland or Walt Disney World Resort may decide to invest in a few Disney add-ons. These add-ons may cost a little extra, but the investment is worth it when it comes to having an enjoyable, memorable visit at a Disney park.

How do you know which add-ons are the best to factor into your theme park budget? Here are the Disney add-ons park visitors won't regret buying.

Sarah Browning / Flickr.com

Park Hopper

Price: $65 per ticket at Disneyland, $63 to $78 per ticket at Walt Disney World Resort (prices vary by date/ticket at both locations)

Want to visit multiple theme parks on the same day? You might decide to purchase the Park Hopper add-on with your Disney ticket during checkout.

Purchasing a Park Hopper add-on, the price is per ticket and factors into account the number of days you're in the parks. At Disneyland, the cost of a Park Hopper add-on is $65 per ticket. Once you specify your first choice park, the purchase of a Park Hopper add-on allows Disneyland visitors to enter the second park after 11 a.m. From there, they may go between Disneyland and California Adventure based on availability. If you buy multiple-day tickets with the Park Hopper add-on, the price drops.

The Park Hopper add-on is also available for those visiting Walt Disney World Resort. However, the cost of the add-on varies depending on your park choice. For example, those visiting the Magic Kingdom for one day will pay around $159 for their park ticket. Those adding a Park Hopper to their ticket will pay around $222, at just about $63 for the Park Hopper add-on. If you decide to visit Animal Kingdom and add a Park Hopper this totals roughly $222 per ticket. The Park Hopper for Animal Kingdom would amount to about $78 since Animal Kingdom is the least expensive Walt Disney World Resort park. The total price, of course, is the same no matter which park you visit first. It's also important to note that ticket prices vary depending on when you visit.

Matt Stroshane / Disney

Genie+

Price: $25 per ticket at Disneyland, $15 (and up) per ticket at Walt Disney World Resort (prices vary by date at both locations)

Want to add a little extra convenience to your Disney Parks visit? The Genie+ add-on allows parkgoers to spend more time enjoying the magic and streamline their park visit.

Use Genie+ to enter the attraction where you'd like to use the Lightning Lane entrance and avoid waiting in long lines. (The Lightning Lane option is only available at select Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort attractions and experiences.) You can also better navigate your day at the parks by using the interactive map available in the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort apps to see Genie+ recommendations on attractions and experiences closest to you.

David Roark / Disney World

Individual Lightning Lane Entrance

Price: Varies by attraction and park

If you don't want to buy Genie+ but still want to access the Lightning Lane, parkgoers can purchase Lightning Lane entrances à la carte. In your My Disney Experience app, choose "Tip Board" and select the individual Lightning Lane experience. Then, follow the prompts to make the purchase.

The price of individual Lightning Lane entrances will vary depending on the park and attraction. Remember you may only purchase an individual Lightning Lane entry for up to two experiences per day. Only one Lightning Lane entry may be purchased at a time.

Andrew Prayogo / Flickr.com

Memory Maker

Price: Between $69 to $199 at Walt Disney World Resort

Keep the cherished photos and videos taken during your Disney trip for a lifetime. The Memory Maker add-on includes photos taken at all four Disney Parks and at more than 100 locations. It takes three steps to use the Memory Maker. First, Disney photographers will take your photos. Then, you can link these photos to your Disney account and view them through the My Disney Experience app. Activate your Memory Maker and download your photos.

The cost of the Memory Maker add-on varies depending on the type you purchase. The Memory Maker (Advance Purchase) is $169 for parkgoers who want to buy it in advance for their trip. For $199, you may purchase the Memory Maker (During and Post-Vacation) if you decide you want the Memory Maker during your Disney trip. Memory Maker One Day is also available for $69 for the one day of your choice.

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Standard One-Day Parking Voucher

Price: $30 per voucher at Disneyland

Are you planning to drive to Disneyland and spend the day there, but don't know where you'll park?

Those visiting Disneyland may choose the one-day parking voucher as their add-on. This voucher provides one day of paid parking for Disneyland and California Adventure guests. Please note, however, the parking voucher does not guarantee a parking spot. Since parking spaces may be limited at Disneyland, the best recommendation is to arrive before the park opens to find a spot to park.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Disney Add-Ons You Won’t Regret Buying