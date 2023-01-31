5 delicious meal kits to enjoy a Valentine's Day dinner at home this year

Isabelle Kagan, Reviewed
·3 min read
Planning to stay in this Valentine's Day? Enjoy a home-cooked meal from HelloFresh, EveryPlate and more.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our partners a commission. 

Valentine’s Day is on the horizon, and if you'd rather avoid a crowded, overpriced restaurant come February 14th, we've got some dinner ideas to help you have a special evening without leaving home. Ahead, we've compiled 5 top-rated meal delivery kits so you can make a candlelit dinner for two and enjoy Valentine’s night in with your significant other, without the hefty dinner bill.

1. HelloFresh

HelloFresh is one of our favorite meal kit delivery services for the variety of recipes offered based on cuisines from all around the world, from Korean Beef Bibimbap to Spanish One-Pan Chicken—each one as tasty and filling as the next. There's plenty of options to choose from for your Valentine's Day dinner, and there's also 20-minute meals available if you don't want to spend all evening in the kitchen.

Sign up for HelloFresh

2. Green Chef

For those who value sustainably-sourced ingredients or are on a specialized diet, Green Chef is the way to go this Valentine's Day. The company is known for its USDA-certified organic ingredients and veg-friendly options in its Plant-Powered category. If you and your partner are trying out a keto or paleo diet together this year, Green Chef also offers meals catered specifically for you, such as Parmesan-Crusted Chicken with Marinated Tomatoes and Salmon with Red Pepper Vinaigrette and Broccoli Puttanesca.

Sign up for Green Chef

3. EveryPlate

If you're trying to enjoy Valentine's Day on a budget this year, EveryPlate's affordable recipes might be a great move. The meals start at $4.99 a serving and are quick and easy to prepare if you're not big on cooking. There's 17 rotating options offered weekly, such as Crispy Buffalo Ranch Chicken and Kung Pao Beef Bowls, alongside “premium” options and vegetarian dishes.

Sign up for EveryPlate

4. Home Chef

Our top pick for meal delivery services is Home Chef, as we found it has the freshest, highest-quality ingredients along with easy-to-follow (and delicious!) recipes. There's tons of recipes we adore, from the Farmhouse Fried Chicken to the Hot Honey Salmon, and Home Chef even offers special Valentine's Day-themed meals such as Filet Mignon Steak Frites and desserts including Chocolate Lava Cake and Red Velvet Cookie Skillet if you want to treat your partner to a decadent meal.

Sign up for Home Chef

5. Factor

You don't have to be a seasoned chef to enjoy a tasty meal this Valentine's Day—trust us, your partner will never know the difference with Factor. It takes care of all the meal prep for you, offering a rotating menu of 35 professional chef-prepared healthy meals that update weekly, such Black Pepper & Sage Pork Chops and Chicken Piccata. There's also low-calorie and low-carb meals available, so you don't have to gorge on something heavy on the most romantic day of the year.

Sign up for Factor

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Need Valentine's Day ideas? Here's 5 meal kits to enjoy dinner at home

