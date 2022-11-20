Colorado club shooting updates: 5 dead, more than a dozen injured at LGBTQ nightclub, officials say

Five people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, officials said.

The venue, Club Q, in Colorado Springs, described the shooting as a "hate attack," saying it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community." At least 18 people were injured, officials said.

PHOTO: A view of various emergency vehicles with flashing lights parked on a street, after a shooting in a club, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Nov. 20, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media. (@treyruffy/Twitter via Reuters)

"Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends," the club said in a statement posted on Facebook. "We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

PHOTO: General view of the Club Q LGBTQ nightclub as police respond to a mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nov. 20, 2022. (Kevin Mohatt/Reuters)

Police said they received the first call at about 11:57 p.m. on Saturday. They said a possible suspect was also injured and was in custody.

"Numerous officers and medical [personnel immediately responded to the area and officers immediately made entry," Lt. Pamela Castro, spokesperson for Colorado Springs Police Department, told reporters. "They did locate one individual who is believed to be a suspect inside.”

PHOTO: A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Nov. 20, 2022. (Kevin Mohatt/Reuters)

A suspect was among those who were transported to local hospitals, police said. The FBI was on the scene in Colorado Springs, officials said.

Club Q, on North Academy Boulevard, hosts a weekly drag show and live DJ on Saturday nights, according to its website.

Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper described the shooting as "horrendous," tweeting that the LGBTQ community needs to be protected from "this hate."

Horrendous to hear about the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. An unspeakable act. We have to protect LGBTQ lives from this hate. — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) November 20, 2022

Other politicians also took to Twitter to express dismay over the attack. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., tweeted that he was "sickened and horrified" over the violence against the LGBTQ+ community.

"And devastating attacks like these will only become more common if we don’t fight back, Schiff wrote. "It must stop."

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., tweeted that he was "deeply saddened and angered" but the senseless hate.

"We cannot, and will not, allow hate and violence to win," Nadler wrote.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway, Amanda Morris and Bonnie McLean contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Colorado club shooting updates: 5 dead, more than a dozen injured at LGBTQ nightclub, officials say originally appeared on abcnews.go.com