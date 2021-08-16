5 Dead at Kabul Airport as Distressed Afghans Try to Flee Country: Report

At least five people were killed at the Kabul airport on Monday, 16 August as thousands tried to flee Afghanistan which has now been taken over by the Taliban.

Quoting witnesses, Reuters reported that five bodies were seen being taken into a vehicle, while it is unclear if they were killed by gunshots or in a stampede.

The Taliban has taken over Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded that the insurgents had won the 20-year war after they captured Kabul.

Visuals of hundreds of desperate Afghans struggling to enter aircrafts to leave Afghanistan amid the crisis have emerged from the Hamid Karzai airport.

Earlier on Monday, US troops had fired shots in the air at the airport as crowds mobbed the tarmac, news agency AFP reported.

"I feel very scared here. They are firing lots of shots into the air," a witness had told AFP.

Click here to catch all live updates of teh Afghanistan crisis.

Kabul Airport this morning



Too many people, too few planes pic.twitter.com/rReyvBG5Lc — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) August 16, 2021

Awful, chaotic scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport. People scrambling and no where to go. Woman says "look at the state of the people of Afghanistan" #Kabul pic.twitter.com/5Ohe1c81uB — Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) August 15, 2021

Meanwhile, all commercial flights have been suspended from the airport, TOLO News reported on Monday, quoting a statement, after the closure of Afghan airspace.

65 countries, including the United States, on Sunday had issued a joint statement urging those in positions of power to allow the people who wish to leave the country to do so.

Story continues

"The United States joins the international community in affirming that Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so," Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter as the State Department released a statement signed by its close allies.

Also Read: How Joe Biden Failed the People of Afghanistan & Tarnished Credibility of US

. Read more on World by The Quint.In Taliban’s Seizure of Afghanistan, A Dream-Come-True for Pakistan, Too5 Dead at Kabul Airport as Distressed Afghans Try to Flee Country: Report . Read more on World by The Quint.