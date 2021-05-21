5 of the cutest closet must-haves on sale at Everlane right now, starting at just $24

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Sometimes, it’s hard to find a good sale filled with styles for the current season. Thankfully, the current Everlane sale has lots of lightweight basics that you can actually wear during this time of year.

With the weather warming up, everyone is updating their wardrobe to accommodate the transitional weather. Over at the Everlane sale you’ll find lots of cute spring/summer items, including luxe versions of your everyday favorite pieces. You can swipe The Perform Legging for your daily workouts for just $34 right now. For something more polished, snag Everlane’s Cashmere Sweater Tee while it’s 50% off. It’s great for the office (or working from home). Another must-buy? The brand’s silk Clean Silk Cami at $52 which can be worn on a hot day or night.

Take a look at more can’t-miss finds from the Everlane sale section below:

Whether it’s yoga or a morning walk, these sweat-wicking leggings are designed to move with you. Made of 58% recycled nylon and 42% elastane, they’re great for all your day-to-day activities.

The cottagecore trend is still here and ready to thrive this season. Instead of swiping a full-blown dress, snag this cute smock ruffle tee. It’s white, lightweight and ideal for those super summer scorching days.

The T-shirt just got an upgrade. While many tees are made out of cotton, the Cashmere Sweater Tee is made with grade-A cashmere so its super soft to the touch. Throw this top on anytime you’re headed to a place where the AC will be blasting.

Strap up for an adventure and take this bag right along with you. Everlane’s Modern Snap Backpack is everyday-ready. There’s enough space for your laptop, a side pocket for your water bottle and even a large front pocket for quick access to items like keys or your smartphone.

A tank is a great casual piece for the hot summer days ahead. This one from Everlane comes in a gorgeous ocean blue shade with approved dyes. It’s also made with the brand’s eco-conscious silk.

