5 cute jackets that’ll help you transition into fall — all under $50

While pulling out your collection of fall outwear can be a bit of a bummer (goodbye summer and beautiful weather!), if you have the right styles at your disposal, it can be exciting!

Lightweight fall jackets are definitely tricky to track down for those days when you don’t need a coat, but a tee isn’t cutting it. However, Amazon luckily has a ton of cute jackets that will do just the trick, from utility and bomber styles to cropped jean jackets in unexpected washes.

Below, shop five cute jackets — all under $50 — that will make your transition into the fall a total breeze.

Corduroy is one of the most underrated fall fabrics — and this jacket is a perfect example of how cute it can be. Available in six other solid shades, this cropped jacket is a great way to add a pop of color to an otherwise neutral outfit.

This shirt-jacket hybrid is the perfect thing to reach for when temperatures begin to drop. And what is more fall-appropriate than a plaid style? This jacket has a turn-down collar, a front button closure and comes in five other versions of plaid.

This stylish black bomber goes with everything and can easily be dressed up or down thanks to its simple design. This jacket has a stand collar, ribbed trim at the waist and wrists and two front pockets. Plus, this bomber is on the lighter side, so you won’t overheat.

While you probably already have a basic blue jean jacket hanging in your closet, how about a cropped, oversized black denim option? This jacket features two front pockets, buttons at the sleeves and a raw hem, making it the perfect night-out jacket.

A green utility jacket is a definite fall staple. Not only is it an outfit-saver when you want to wear jeans and don’t want to pair them with a jean jacket, but it also has a ton of pockets for storing your essentials. While this jacket has a relaxed fit, it does have an interior drawcord if you want to cinch it in a bit.

