Five people are in critical condition after a late Friday night shooting at a North Memphis, Tennessee, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Two men and two women were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, and another woman was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital in critical condition.

PHOTO: Five people are in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex in North Memphis on Dec. 16, 2022. according to the Memphis Police Department. (WATN)

The suspect is known by the victims but is not in custody, according to Memphis police.

"This incident stemmed from a domestic situation. All individuals shot were adults," the department said in a Tweet.

At 7:59 pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 800 Block of Springdale Run Dr. 2 males and 2 females were transported to ROH critical. A female was transported by POV to ROH and is critical. The suspect(s) were in a white Infiniti. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/ZdkLJWAoUl — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 17, 2022

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

5 in critical condition following Memphis shooting originally appeared on abcnews.go.com