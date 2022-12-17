5 in critical condition following Memphis shooting
Five people are in critical condition after a late Friday night shooting at a North Memphis, Tennessee, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Two men and two women were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, and another woman was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect is known by the victims but is not in custody, according to Memphis police.
"This incident stemmed from a domestic situation. All individuals shot were adults," the department said in a Tweet.
At 7:59 pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 800 Block of Springdale Run Dr. 2 males and 2 females were transported to ROH critical. A female was transported by POV to ROH and is critical. The suspect(s) were in a white Infiniti. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/ZdkLJWAoUl
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 17, 2022
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
