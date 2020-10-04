5 cozy Everlane accessories you're going to want for fall

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you're anything like us, you're always looking for new, cozy accessories to add to your cold-weather wardrobe. With Canadian winters being what they are, there's only so much cute but impractical berets and silk scarves will do to ward off frostbite.
To spruce up our age-old winter accessories, we're turning to Everlane's expanding collection of scarves, beanies, and, of course, face masks for a fall-friendly update. Shop these new and forever favourites to keep warm (and stylish) this season.
ALSO SEE: Everlane just released three new pairs of boots that are perfect for fall
The Cashmere Bandana
For those looking to broaden their fall scarf collection, Everlane's cashmere bandana may be just what you're after. The bandana is made with 100% cashmere and is light enough to wear all day. This ultra-cozy accessory is available in five colours, including bone, camel and morning blue.
SHOP IT: Everlane, $75
The Cashmere Rib Beanie
Seriously upgrade your winter toque collection with Everlane's Cashmere Rib Beanie. The ultra-soft winter staple is made with certified Grade-A cashmere from Inner Mongolia, a more durable blend that gets softer with every wear. Shop one of five shades, including winter teal, black and oatmeal.
SHOP IT: Everlane, $97
ALSO SEE: 10 oversized sweaters that will keep you cozy this fall
The 100% Human Face Mask Pack
A must-have fall accessory unique to 2020: the face mask. Shop Everlane's best-selling 100% cotton face masks to keep safe yourself and loved ones safe this autumn. The face masks packs are available in five varieties, including neutral tie-dye, pastel tie-dye,and solid black. For every 100% Human product sold, Everlane donates 10% to the ACLU, an American non-profit dedicated to defend and preserve individual rights and liberties.
SHOP IT: Everlane, $37
The Cashmere Scarf
Made with 100% grade-A cashmere, Everlane's luxurious cashmere scarf is a true Canadian winter staple. The cold weather accessory is available in eight colours, including bright lemon, oatmeal, heather grey and fall-friendly cinnamon. Best of all, it's machine washable.
SHOP IT: Everlane, $146
ALSO SEE: 8 of the best transitional skirts to wear this fall - and how to style them
The Teddy Beanie
This Italian Merino wool-nylon blend plush beanie is a cute throw-back piece for fall. Reimagine your childhood toque with Everlane's modern-day version. The beanie is available in five colours, including blue lagoon, cider and heathered coral.
SHOP IT: Everlane, $53
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.