5 cozy Everlane accessories you're going to want for fall

Everlane's The Cashmere Scarf in Lemon (Photo via Everlane) More

If you're anything like us, you're always looking for new, cozy accessories to add to your cold-weather wardrobe. With Canadian winters being what they are, there's only so much cute but impractical berets and silk scarves will do to ward off frostbite.

To spruce up our age-old winter accessories, we're turning to Everlane's expanding collection of scarves, beanies, and, of course, face masks for a fall-friendly update. Shop these new and forever favourites to keep warm (and stylish) this season.

Everlane's The Cashmere Bandana in Bone (Photo via Everlane) More

For those looking to broaden their fall scarf collection, Everlane's cashmere bandana may be just what you're after. The bandana is made with 100% cashmere and is light enough to wear all day. This ultra-cozy accessory is available in five colours, including bone, camel and morning blue.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $75

Everlane's The Cashmere Rib Beanie in Black (Photo via Everlane) More

Seriously upgrade your winter toque collection with Everlane's Cashmere Rib Beanie. The ultra-soft winter staple is made with certified Grade-A cashmere from Inner Mongolia, a more durable blend that gets softer with every wear. Shop one of five shades, including winter teal, black and oatmeal.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $97

Everlane's 100% Human Face Mask Pack in Neutral Tie-Dye (Photo via Everlane) More