5 new COVID-19 deaths, new case tally remains in single digits

The city's death toll from COVID-19 now sits at 233, as Ottawa Public Health is reporting another five deaths Sunday.

Nine cases of the respiratory virus were reported by the public health authority Sunday, the second straight day in a row the new case total was in the single digits.

Since the start of the outbreak,1,896 cases have been confirmed in Ottawa.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In total, 1,488 people with confirmed cases have recovered, or roughly 78 per cent. There are 20 outbreaks at institutions across the city, health officials said Sunday, and 38 people are hospitalized in Ottawa with the virus.

The Ontario government confirmed 460 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Sunday, marking the highest new case count since May 8.

The province has now reported 25,500 cases in total, which includes 19,477 resolved cases and 2,073 deaths.

A count by CBC News compiled from regional public health units, however, puts the current total at at least 2,152 deaths.