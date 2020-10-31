5 new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia bring total to 11

Five new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Nova Scotia, bringing the total active cases into double digits for the first time since June.

Of the five new cases, two are in the Western Zone, two are in the Northern Zone and one in the Central Zone, according to a release from the province on Saturday.

Four are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and one is related to a previous case. All have been self-isolating.

There are now 11 active cases of the virus in the province.

People should avoid non-essential travel: Strang

"These new cases show that with the second COVID-19 wave happening, travel outside the Atlantic Bubble is more risky," Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia, said in the release.

"Our recent new cases are all related to travel. Nova Scotians should reduce non-essential travel outside of the Atlantic Bubble. In addition, having all Nova Scotians following the public health measures reduces the chance of the virus spreading when it does get here."

The Nova Scotia Health Authority completed 652 Nova Scotia tests on Friday, including the five positive cases.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,109 positive cases and 65 deaths. No one is in hospital related to the virus.

Recent possible exposures

Nova Scotia Health also warned the public Friday of three potential exposures to COVID-19 in the last week. Two were on recent Air Canada flights to Halifax. The other was at a gas station restaurant just outside Debert, N.S.

The last time Nova Scotia saw 10 or more cases was on June 1, when the province had 13.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

