5 cosy Nintendo Switch games out in November 2023

Nintendo Switch players are having a wonderful November, with a number of adorable cosy games being released on the console this month.

Whether you’re into major franchises like Super Mario and League of Legends, or you’re more keen on standalone indie games, cosy gamers are spoilt for choice.

What’s more, these new games have launched at exactly the right time: when better to curl up with a hot drink and a cosy game than the cold, dark month of November?

Find out below which cosy games are new to the Nintendo Switch this month, and see if you can find yourself a new favourite for the winter.

Super Mario RPG

Super Mario RPG is a “loving upgrade” of 1996’s Legend of the Seven Stars, writes Vicky Jessop for the Evening Standard.

The game sees Mario tasked with recovering stolen stars to restore the Seven Star Road while facing off a range of enemies like Bowser and Donkey Kong.

The playable characters have varying powers that they must use against bosses in tactical combat.

Fans of the original are sure to feel nostalgic, while new players will enjoy it all the same.

Super Mario RPG will be released on November 17, 2023, and costs £49.99.

Spirittea

Spirittea is a charming role-playing game in which players find themselves having to reopen an old bathhouse to help the town’s pesky spirits relax (and stop bothering the townsfolk).

The running of the bathhouse will appeal to those who enjoy management games, while the mystery of the Ghibli-inspired town will intrigue those who like games like Stardew Valley.

The soundtrack is relaxing and the weather sounds are very cosy – nothing like playing along to the sound of a thunderstorm while tucked up inside.

Spirittea was released on November 13, 2023, and costs £17.99.

My Time at Sandrock

One gamer described this game as “if Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing had a child".

In My Time at Sandrock (a sequel to My Time at Portia), players take on the role of a builder, who travels to the desert to save the community of Sandrock.

This game has all the elements you’d expect from a cosy game, from gathering resources to befriending townsfolk. My Time at Sandrock is sure to appeal to those who enjoy farming sims and befriending NPCs.

My Time at Sandrock was released on November 2, 2023, and costs £30.59.

Chicken Journey

Chicken Journey is a quirky yet relaxing 2D platform game in which you play as a cute chicken.

In this cosy game, players must solve puzzles to answer the age-old question: what came first, the chicken or the egg?

A charming and adorable puzzle platformer that will keep you intrigued with each level.

Chicken Journey was released on the Nintendo Switch on November 2, 2023, and costs £8.99.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

In this League of Legends spin-off, best friends Nunu and Willump embark on an adventure across the Freljord.

Song of Nunu is an immersive experience that explores the heart-warming relationship between a boy and a yeti, amid beautiful surroundings.

While League of Legends fans will appreciate the Easter eggs, Song of Nunu will also appeal to new fans.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story was released on November 1, 2023, and costs £24.99.