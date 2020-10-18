5 conclusions from the women's Tour of Flanders

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Podium Amy Pieters of The Netherlands and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of The Netherlands and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies Celebration Mask Covid safety measures during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The 2020 Tour of Flanders concluded on Sunday with Chantal van den Broek-Blaak securing the victory in Oudenaarde.

The race marks the near-end of the Women's WorldTour revised calendar, with just two races still to come at Brugge-De Panne on Tuesday and the Madrid Challenge, held from November 6-8. However, as the second wave of COVID-19 sweeps across Europe, it is looking less likely that the series will reach the finale.

Cyclingnews looks at some of the takeaways from this year's Tour of Flanders.

Boels Dolmans dominate

Boels Dolmans started the Tour of Flanders as the team-to-beat, and they did not disappoint with Chantal van den Broek-Blaak securing a solo victory and Amy Pieters taking second place from the chase-group sprint. Newly crowned double world champion Anna van der Breggen was also in the decisive chase group and finished 11th on the day, crossing the line with a fist pump in celebration of her team's success in Oudenaarde.

The team was always going to be hard to rival as it also lined up with Jolien D’hoore – one of the fastest sprinters in the peloton – who had just won Gent-Wevelgem last weekend. She has always wanted to win the Tour of Flanders, which has not seen a Belgian winner since Grace Verbeke 10 years ago. D'hoore did not make it in the select chase group that formed behind Van den Broek-Blaak, and she remained in the main field. Although Belgian roads race champion Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) was in the chase group and finished third, Belgium will have to wait another year for a potential winner.

Together, Boels Dolmans covered all the bases for a team victory, with Van den Broek-Blaak forcing a solo breakaway over the Oude Kwaremont, while Van der Breggen and Pieters covered the moves behind. Had the race come back together, D'hoore would have been there to win the bunch sprint.

Trek-Segafredo leave Longo Borghini isolated

View photos Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) More

Trek-Segafredo lined up with three former winners of the Tour of Flanders with Lizzie Deignan, Elisa Longo Borghini and Ellen van Dijk – which gave them good odds. The team has also shown impeccable tactical performances this year to win the GP de Plouay, La Course and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, all with Deignan, who is leading the Women's WorldTour. In addition, the teamwork between Deignan and Longo Borghini, up until this point, has been something special.

At the Tour of Flanders, however, there seemed to be a disconnect, or perhaps a misfire on tactics, that led to Longo Borghini finishing a disappointing eighth place – the highest place for the American outfit – while Deignan did not finish the race.

When the race kicked off over the more decisive late-race climbs – the Kruisberg/Hotond, Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg – Longo Borghini seemed to be left on her own, and she was the only Trek-Segafredo rider to make the decisive chase group behind solo winner Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Boels Dolmans).

"It was a really tough race and the team worked really well, but in the end I was isolated with a little too many Boels riders," Longo Borghini said. "I tried to follow the attacks, and in the end, I also tried to do the sprint. I finished [eighth], which was not the result we were aiming for, but we have to be content with this. It was a very hard race and not easy to control."

