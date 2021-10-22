5 Common Mistakes to Avoid When Diffusing Curly Hair

woman-diffuses-curly-hair

Curly hair types know the constant trial-and-error of testing products and techniques to make their hair look defined and healthy. Not to mention, because curly and coily hair textures tend to be drier than others, frizz is also a challenge. If you're someone who loves to embrace their natural texture, then chances are you've used a diffuser at one point or another — or for some, every time you wash your hair.

A diffuser is a plastic attachment that you can add to your hair dryer that helps dry the hair while keeping the natural curl pattern. It's a game-changer when it comes to heat-styling curly hair. That said, if you aren't diffusing your hair correctly, you can end up with frizzy and undefined hair.

Turns out, when it comes to using a diffuser, there are a lot of common mistakes that people make leading to these undesired results. So, what's the right way to diffuse curly hair to get those bouncy, beautiful curls all of the time? Here, we spoke with three celebrity hairstylists to help steer us straight from these five common mistakes made when diffusing curly hair.

Your hair isn't wet enough

You might have heard that you should wait until your hair is 80 percent air-dried before applying heat; however, when it comes to diffusing curly hair, this isn't the case. According to Jonathan Colombini, a celebrity hairstylist for L'Oréal Paris, it's best to keep your hair as wet as possible before diffusing to help eliminate frizz. We're talking dripping-wet hair.

If you need to dry your wet hair just a bit, Michael Dueñas, a celebrity hairstylist and consulting creative director, says you can scrunch it couple of times with a micro-fiber towel to soak up some of the water, but remember to be gentle. "I see some clients roughly drying their hair with a towel and being abrasive with it, which will stretch your curls and create more frizz," he says.

Additionally, to help enhance your curls, Colombini says you can mold your curls by wrapping them around your index finger to create a tendril. "This will later be broken up once completely dry," he says.

You're not applying enough product

In addition to sopping-wet hair, you should also completely saturate your curls with the right product to ensure smooth, defined results. Find products that offer moisture and control, says Colombini. He recommends using the L'Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Shampoo ($4, target.com) and Conditioner ($5, target.com) in the shower.

Once you're out of the shower, prep with your favorite styling product and leave-in conditioner. The Ouidad Curl Reboot Nourish and Strength Leave-in Mask is also a great leave-in option for curly hair types ($38, nordstrom.com) that will nourish and soften your hair. Apply enough product so that when you scrunch your hair, you can hear a squishy noise. That will indicate your hair is wet and moisturized enough for diffusing.

You aren't using a low enough setting

One of the biggest culprits of getting frizzy hair post-diffuser is not using your hair dryer on the lowest heat and pressure setting. "Be patient when diffusing your hair," says Colombini. "Low heat and low pressure are the best, which create for a longer styling process, but it's worth it!"

You're moving the diffuser too much

"Bouncing the diffuser around and constantly moving it creates frizz," says Dueñas. The best way to dry your hair is to keep the diffuser in place and flip your hair to the section you want to dry. "You want to tilt your head to the side and back, or upside down and hold the diffuser in one spot as close to your scalp as you can without burning yourself," he says. "Leave the diffuser in that one location until the section is completely dry, then move to the next section."

The exception to this rule is for those with tighter curl patterns. "On textured, tight coils, set your hair where you would like it to live and move the diffuser around your head without touching your hair," says Dueñas. Do this until your hair is completely dry.

You're touching your hair

Finally, and most importantly, touching your hair at any point throughout the diffusing process will make your hair frizzy. As difficult as it can be to leave your hair alone, it's best to not touch your hair until it is fully dry. And even then, try not to touch it unless your hair feels crunchy or hard.

"Once your hair is completely dry, scrunch it gently with your hands by gathering the hair from the ends to the root gently in your palm," says Colombini. "Then, gently squeeze and open your hand, do not rub your fingers together, but a gentle compression as this will break up the cast that any product has left on your hair." Never rack your fingers through your curls because that will break up the curl pattern and create frizz.

These tips are sure to help keep your curls looking fresh, beautiful, and defined next time you diffuse your hair.

