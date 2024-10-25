5 Commanders players to watch vs. Bears

After two long weeks, the Chicago Bears are back in action for what is their important October game in quite some time as they travel east to our nation's capital to take on the Washington Commanders. The Bears (4-2) are winners of three games in a row for the first time in nearly four years. They beat up on some bad opponents and now get their toughest test yet.

The Commanders (5-2), meanwhile, are coming off their own big win last week, but it came with a price. Star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a rib injury and is not expected to suit up on Sunday in the highly anticipated matchup between him and Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

Even with Daniels likely on the bench, there are a number of Washington players to keep an eye on. Here are five Commanders players to watch for when these teams meet up late Sunday afternoon:

1. QB Marcus Mariota

Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) smiles while jogging onto the field against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Commanders coaching staff isn't ruling out quarterback Daniels as of yet, but it's becoming abundantly clear that backup Marcus Mariota will get his first start of the season. Mariota, who also happens to be a former No. 2 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner, obviously isn't as good as Daniels, but Washington won't have to drastically alter their offensive scheme with him in the game.

Mariota is mobile like Daniels and showed he can operate Kliff Kingsbury's offense last week against the Carolina Panthers. He completed 18 of 23 passes for 205 yards, with two touchdowns and no picks, for a quarterback rating of 132.8 last week. What's more, Mariota has had prior success against the Bears throughout his career. He's 2-0 with three touchdowns and no interceptions, last playing them in 2022 when he was a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

The quarterback matchup should be more favorable assuming Daniels is out, but don't sleep on Mariota. He's a capable veteran who can be effective on the right offense.

2. RB Brian Robinson

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs the ball as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) defends in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Daniels is a primary reason for why the Commanders offense has been so good this season, but their running game has played a big part, too. Along with Daniels, the three-headed monster of Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler, and Jeremy McNichols have combined for 10 rushing touchdowns on the year. Robinson has six of those scores as he's enjoying a career year. He has 396 rushing yards, six touchdowns, and is averaging 4.7 yards per carry. His touchdowns are already a career high, and the yards per carry will be too if he maintains that pace.

With Mariota likely starting, the Commanders will lean on their running backs more than ever. The Bears run defense hasn't been stellar this season, but they have improved in their last couple of games. Don't underestimate Kingsbury's ability to find ways to attach Chicago's weaknesses in the run game, and Robinson will be the key player in that formula.

3. WR Terry McLaurin

Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) carries the ball as Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) defends during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Much has changed with the Washington Commanders since the 2019 season. They have been through a number of quarterbacks, three different coaches, three different names, and even two owners. One of the few constants during that time has been the play of wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has seemingly seen it all as a member of the organization.

Now in his sixth professional season with his first true franchise quarterback, McLaurin is once again on his way towards another 1,000-yard season. He leads all Commanders receivers in targets (49), receptions (35), yards (454), and receiving touchdowns (four), and it's not particularly close, either. The passing offense revolves around McLaurin, who didn't miss a beat with Mariota last week, tallying six catches on six targets for 98 yards. The Bears secondary will need to keep their eyes on No. 17 to limit Washington from moving the ball downfield, especially without Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker in the lineup.

4. LB Dante Fowler

Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14). Is tackled by Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Commanders defense isn't anything to write home about, but they have some players who are playing good football right now, like outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. The veteran is coming off arguably the best game of his career after he totaled two tackles, one for a loss, one sack, one QB hit, and a pick-six against the Panthers in his first year with Washington.

Fowler Jr. enjoyed some success with Dan Quinn in Dallas for a couple seasons and made sure to follow his former defensive coordinator to the Commanders once he got the head coaching job. So far, the move has panned out for Fowler, who is on pace for his first double-digit sack season since 2019 when he was with the Los Angeles Rams. He will be someone to watch coming off the edge who is capable of disrupting Williams' play inside the pocket.

5. CB Mike Sainristil

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Commanders last few drafts haven't exactly produced All-Pro players. In fact, their first-rounders between 2020 and 2023 are all no longer on the team. The hope is under general manager Adam Peters that they can right the ship by drafting and developing players more effectively. They're off to a good start for 2024.

Obviously, there is Daniels as their first-round pick, but second-round cornerback Mike Sainristil has come on strong in recent weeks. According to PFF, Sainristil is second among all cornerbacks with a coverage grade of 87.9. He has a pass breakup in three consecutive games and nabbed his first career interception off Lamar Jackson two weeks ago. The rookie is learning quickly, which could mean a tougher game for the Bears outside receivers. He'll be someone to keep an eye on when the game begins.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: 5 Commanders players to watch vs. Bears