The 6 best coffee tables that are perfect for small spaces — as low as $43

With folks spending more time at home than ever before, the urge to redecorate has reached an all-time high. While some people have all the space in the world to make their living rooms the perfect relaxation haven, this can't be said for everyone. If you fall on the other end of the spectrum, this guide is for you!

Whether you live in a studio apartment or a house with limited open space, you shouldn't have to settle for sub-par decor. There are so many ways to give even the smallest rooms an upgrade without making them look cramped in the process. One of the most common ways to achieve a more sophisticated look is with the right coffee table.

If you own a couch and a TV stand or entertainment center, then a coffee table is the perfect piece to fill the space in between those two items.

When shopping for a coffee table for a smaller room, it's best to stay away from four-cornered, angular shapes like squares and rectangles. These tend to take up more space and form an obstruction rather than a smooth entry and exit-point from the couch to the room's entry way. Circular and smooth-cornered coffee tables, on the other hand, provide continuous lines and add a touch of elegance to small spaces without forcing you to twist and turn to get around them.

Currently, there are hundreds of circular coffee tables on the market, making it almost impossible for the casual shopper to find the right one — especially for a smaller living space. In an effort to make your shopping experience a bit easier, you'll find some of the best options currently available below, separated into five categories:

Keep reading for more details on each pick, including what reviewers who purchased the coffee tables think. Prices start at $43 and go up to $797.

No. 1 best-seller on Amazon

Why it's worth it:

Shoppers say it's "stylish and does not look cheap"

Multi-functional: functions as a coffee table or side table

Two color options

Easy storage

Over 1,000 five-star ratings

Made with durable laminate and painted metal

Shoppers say it's "beautiful, sturdy and easy to assemble"

Available in 13 colors and finishes

Supports up to 100 lbs

3. Top Luxe On A Budget: Nathan James Piper Faux White Marble Round Modern Coffee Table, $122.39 ($179.99)

Amazon's Choice-labelled

Durable metal frame

Lifetime manufacturer: try it for 100 days

Available in black or gold brass metal

Shoppers say the customer service is superb and the table "looks expensive and beautiful"

4. Best Minimal Pick: Fenghua Glass Home Premium Tempered Glass Coffee Table, $229

Over 200 five-star reviews

Shoppers say it's absolutely "perfect" with "thick and durable" glass.

Fits any living room aesthetic

No assemble needed

Made of 100% American solid walnut and tempered glass

Extremely modern and minimal design

Thick, durable tempered glass top

Five-times-coated UV Cured polyurethane finish that resists wear and scratches

Comes pre-assembled

Three-year limited warranty

6. Top Luxury Option: Smiley 31-Inch Coffee Table With Marble Top, $597 (Orig. $1,075)

Made of 100% pure marble

100% hand-polished natural marble tabletop

Brass legs with floor protectors built-in

15-minute assembly

Five-year warranty

