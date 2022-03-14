The 6 best coffee tables that are perfect for small spaces — as low as $43

Moriba Cummings
·4 min read

With folks spending more time at home than ever before, the urge to redecorate has reached an all-time high. While some people have all the space in the world to make their living rooms the perfect relaxation haven, this can't be said for everyone. If you fall on the other end of the spectrum, this guide is for you!

Whether you live in a studio apartment or a house with limited open space, you shouldn't have to settle for sub-par decor. There are so many ways to give even the smallest rooms an upgrade without making them look cramped in the process. One of the most common ways to achieve a more sophisticated look is with the right coffee table.

If you own a couch and a TV stand or entertainment center, then a coffee table is the perfect piece to fill the space in between those two items.

When shopping for a coffee table for a smaller room, it's best to stay away from four-cornered, angular shapes like squares and rectangles. These tend to take up more space and form an obstruction rather than a smooth entry and exit-point from the couch to the room's entry way. Circular and smooth-cornered coffee tables, on the other hand, provide continuous lines and add a touch of elegance to small spaces without forcing you to twist and turn to get around them.

Currently, there are hundreds of circular coffee tables on the market, making it almost impossible for the casual shopper to find the right one — especially for a smaller living space. In an effort to make your shopping experience a bit easier, you'll find some of the best options currently available below, separated into five categories:

Keep reading for more details on each pick, including what reviewers who purchased the coffee tables think. Prices start at $43 and go up to $797.

1. Most Affordable: Bameos Bamboo Nesting Triangle Coffee Table, Set Of 2, $42.99

No. 1 best-seller on Amazon

Why it's worth it:

2. Best Under-$160 Option: Walker Edison Anastasia Modern Metal Wrap X-Base Coffee Table, $157.69 (Orig. $319)

Over 1,000 five-star ratings

3. Top Luxe On A Budget: Nathan James Piper Faux White Marble Round Modern Coffee Table, $122.39 ($179.99)

Amazon's Choice-labelled

4. Best Minimal Pick: Fenghua Glass Home Premium Tempered Glass Coffee Table, $229

Over 200 five-star reviews

5. Best Glass-Top Option: Crossbow 43-Inch Coffee Table, $695 - $797 (Orig. $920 - $1,050)

Made of 100% American solid walnut and tempered glass

  • Extremely modern and minimal design

  • Thick, durable tempered glass top

  • Five-times-coated UV Cured polyurethane finish that resists wear and scratches

  • Comes pre-assembled

  • Three-year limited warranty

6. Top Luxury Option: Smiley 31-Inch Coffee Table With Marble Top, $597 (Orig. $1,075)

Made of 100% pure marble

  • 100% hand-polished natural marble tabletop

  • Brass legs with floor protectors built-in

  • 15-minute assembly

  • Five-year warranty

