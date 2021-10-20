5 Charlotte Hornets takeaways from GM Mitch Kupchak, including playoff expectations

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan hired Mitch Kupchak as the team’s general manager in April 2018, and since then the team’s roster churn has been fierce.

There is no one left on the team from when Kupchak took over. All of the players in Charlotte now, as well as the head coach, were hired by the former UNC basketball star.

The Hornets open their latest NBA season Wednesday night, hosting Indiana (7 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast). Kupchak held a 20-minute press conference on the eve of the season Wednesday morning. Here are five quick takeaways from what he said:

Playoffs? Absolutely, and more

Kupchak won multiple championships at the top of the L.A. Lakers organization, so pardon him if the possibility of a first-round playoff berth in 2022 but then a quick exit from the postseason doesn’t excite him. The Hornets haven’t managed even that much since 2016, posting five straight losing seasons. But Kupchak said this Charlotte team is capable of both making the playoffs and winning a series.

Said Kupchak: “I think we’re a more talented team…. I know the bar publicly has been raised and expectations are maybe to contend for a playoff spot. I think that’s realistic. Having said that, I also know that everybody in the East has gotten better as well. ... I’m hopeful that when we do get into the playoffs, that we can advance in the playoffs, not just get in and be happy you got in, and you lose and it’s done.”

The Hornets ‘love’ Miles Bridges — but how much?

The Hornets’ longest-tenured player is high-flying forward Miles Bridges, a lottery pick in 2018. The team negotiated but ultimately didn’t sign Bridges to a contract extension this week, meaning he will be a restricted free agent in the summer of 2022.

“We love Miles Bridges,” Kupchak said. “I spoke to him yesterday and I told him that. I’m not sure he needed to hear it again, but I did tell him. He’s a young player that continues to improve. I think the second half of last season he really made a jump. Now, we weren’t a very good team last year. ... In summary, we did have conversations with his representative — up until the last minute. And the decision was made to let’s just wait and see how the season plays out. And we’ll approach it again in the spring when we’re able to talk.”

Story continues

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan, center, hired Mitch Kupchak (left) as the team’s general manager in 2018. The two share a common college basketball background at UNC.

LaMelo Ball should be better

Kupchak said that there was “no reason” why point guard LaMelo Ball in Year 2 shouldn’t make a leap.

“You know Melo last year was the Rookie of the Year,” Kupchak said. “And I’ve seen Rookies of the Yea make big jumps, and I’ve seen Rookies of the Year not make big jumps. ... He works. He’s in the gym, he loves the game he’s got energy. There’s no reason why this year he doesn’t have a better year than he had last year.”

Gordon Hayward must stay healthy

Said Kupchak of the 31-year-old Gordon Hayward, who has missed at least 28 games in three of his past four NBA seasons: “Gordon is a proven veteran. I think he’s a borderline All-Star probably every year he was healthy in the NBA. And certainly that was the case last year. We played our best basketball, you know, when he was healthy last year.

“So for him, the expectation and hope is that he can get through the season healthy. He provides stability for us on the court, a veteran that can do so many different things that a lot of our players can do…

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) may play 28-32 minutes a game this season instead of 35 in hopes of keeping him healthy, GM Mitch Kupchak said.

“We know what he’s going to bring to the table for us (if healthy). Some of the things we did in the offseason (like signing Kelly Oubre Jr.) were designed to give him some backup time. In other words, maybe he doesn’t have to play 35 minutes a game. Maybe he can play 28 to 32, and somebody that we put into the game can keep us afloat until he returns.”

Trades? Be careful what you wish for

Kupchak said he would be cautious in the veteran trade market and wait to see how the season was going.

“In general, I think we have to be careful not to get ahead of ourselves,” Kupchak said, “and make a move that we’re not ready for. In other words, make a move that maybe gets you into the first round (of the playoffs), but you’re going to lose. And then it hurts you next year. ...

“I think we will win our fair share. But at this time of year, every GM loves their team and we’re all undefeated. And when January rolls around, then you get a better feel for what you really are.”