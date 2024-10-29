5 changes NJPW needs to make in 2025 to return to prominence

Should NJPW go all-in on Zack Sabre Jr.? (Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

A decade ago, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) had a strong case for being the epicenter of professional wrestling. Five years before the creation of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and around the time CM Punk exited WWE, NJPW was the place wrestling fans turned to for a much-needed alternative. While Ring of Honor was still delivering great matches in the U.S., it lacked the production value and scale that NJPW offered. For fans, NJPW recaptured the feeling they'd been missing since the fall of WCW in 2001 — a true alternative to WWE's sports entertainment style.

You might recognize some of these names: Shinsuke Nakamura, Kazuchika Okada, Prince Devitt (Finn Balor), Shelton Benjamin, Doc (Luke) Gallows, Karl Anderson, Tama Tonga, and The Young Bucks. All of them, now mainstays in WWE or AEW, appeared at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom event in 2014 — NJPW's equivalent of WrestleMania.

Fast forward to today, and most of this talent is now thriving on American television. While wrestler movement between promotions is normal, the issue for NJPW is its failure to replace these stars over the past decade.

Several factors have contributed to NJPW's decline. AEW's formation in 2019 provided a new platform with substantial contracts, thanks to billionaire Tony Khan. WWE revamped its NXT program, recruiting talent from Japan alongside American indie stars. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, preventing much of NJPW’s foreign talent from obtaining visas and traveling to Japan.

Despite these challenges, NJPW has the potential to shine again. By embracing these five key changes in 2025, the company can return to its former glory.

1. Push Zack Sabre Jr. as the top gaijin

NJPW has always relied on a top foreign (gaijin) heel to anchor its main event scene. Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega have both filled that role in recent years, but NJPW has struggled to transition smoothly after Ospreay’s move to AEW. Gone are the days of seamless Bullet Club leadership changes, as seen with Prince Devitt, AJ Styles, Omega, and Jay White. The top foreign spot is now vacant, and Zack Sabre Jr. is the perfect candidate to fill it.

Sabre Jr. recently won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on October 14, defeating Tetsuya Naito, after also claiming victory in the prestigious G1 Climax tournament. He is primed for a dominant title run alongside his stable, TMDK (The Mighty Don’t Kneel). NJPW should keep the belt on Sabre Jr. until they’ve built a worthy babyface challenger. Whether it takes one year, two, or even three, Sabre Jr. should only lose the title when the next face of the company is ready. Which brings us to…

2. Open the checkbook for Konosuke Takeshita

While the details of Konosuke Takeshita's AEW contract aren't public, NJPW should be ready to offer him a blank check when he becomes a free agent. Hiroshi Tanahashi — NJPW’s legend, former ace, and now president — understands the importance of having a top babyface better than anyone.

Takeshita, now 29, has been putting on five-star matches in AEW over the past year. He is in his prime and could be the one to attract international attention back to NJPW.

The Kenny Omega era of Bullet Club isn't coming back. (Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

3. Revitalize the stables

Stables have been a hallmark of NJPW’s storytelling, often boosting both established and rising talent. NJPW’s legendary Bullet Club — which started with Prince Devitt, The Good Brothers, The Young Bucks, and the Gorillas of Destiny — was a powerhouse in the wrestling world. While there have been multiple incarnations, these stables are now outdated.

Meanwhile, WWE has found success with new factions like The Bloodline (2021) and Judgment Day (2022), which have told meaningful stories. NJPW, by contrast, continues to rely on Bullet Club, Chaos, and Los Ingobernables de Japón (LIJ) — stables that were prominent a decade ago. It’s time to hit the reset button and create the next generation of factions to lead NJPW for the next 10 years.

4. Elevate Stardom and make women’s history

NJPW’s acquisition of the women’s promotion Stardom in June 2024 was a much-needed expansion of its roster. Stardom has been producing world-class women’s talent for the past decade, with stars like Io Shirai (Iyo Sky), Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Kana (Asuka) finding major success in the U.S. Now, it's time for the current roster to have the same impact on NJPW.

This presents an opportunity for NJPW to follow WWE’s lead with its Women’s Revolution. By integrating Stardom talent, NJPW could make history with the first-ever women’s G1 Climax tournament or even a female main event at Wrestle Kingdom. The talent is there, and the opportunities should follow.

5. Pause the AEW talent share and focus on NJPW

The inaugural AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view in 2022 excited wrestling fans globally, but after three editions, it's time for NJPW to focus inward. The relationship between the two wrestling entities has not benefited NJPW nearly as much as AEW. In the past three years, NJPW has lost top stars like Omega, Ospreay, White, Katsuyori Shibata, and even Kazuchika Okada to AEW, with no equivalent return on investment.

With AEW snapping up indie talent and WWE bolstering its NXT roster, NJPW must redouble its efforts to build homegrown stars. It can no longer afford to let potential future stars appear on AEW programming with little benefit to itself.