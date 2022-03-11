5 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Costco This Winter

shaunl / Getty Images

When the weather turns colder, you may be more inclined to cook at home and are likely craving warm, cozy comfort foods. Fortunately, Costco carries many of the grocery essentials you need to get through the winter -- at great prices.

GOBankingRates asked shopping and food experts what items they'll be adding to their Costco carts during these cooler months, and these are their picks for the best food items to buy in bulk this season.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

"Kirkland's extra virgin olive oil is one of the items I'm buying in bulk from Costco this winter," said Michael Haas, food blogger and founder of Angry BBQ. "Anticipating how frequently we will be dining at home, it's best to stock up on olive oil, which is a healthy fat source in food that can keep us warm."

Haas notes that olive oil is a good item to buy in bulk because it won't spoil quickly and you can make use of it outside of the kitchen as well.

"An opened bottle of olive oil could last for a couple of months and act as a multi-purpose item for moisturizing the skin during dry and cold days," he said.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Julie Ramhold, senior staff writer and spokesperson for DealNews.com, recommends picking up these pouches, which are made with lentils, red beans and spices in a creamy tomato sauce.

"They're good to buy in bulk right now because they make such an easy dinner that's warm and filling after a long day, which we probably all need in the middle of winter," she said. "My favorite way to eat them is with rice, but I'm sure they're good with pasta too. Plus, they're cheaper than takeout and probably healthier than most takeout options as well."

Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup

"During winter, I think we all tend to gravitate towards warmer meals, so if you find yourself making a lot of pancakes, waffles or french toast on the weekends, this is the maple syrup to buy," Ramhold said. "It's always a good purchase, but I especially like having it on hand during the winter months because we use it for the breakfast foods mentioned above as well as oatmeal. It's the perfect sweet addition to a breakfast treat without being cloying like standard pancake syrups are."

Kirkland Signature Wildflower Honey

If you up your tea drinking during the winter, this honey is a must-buy, Ramhold said.

"It should last you at least several weeks, depending on how much honey you like to put in your tea," she said.

Rastelli Petite Filet Mignon and Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Surf & Turf Pack

There are great deals on some higher-end bulk frozen meats, like the Rastelli Filet Mignon and Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Surf and Turf pack, which is currently $70 off.

