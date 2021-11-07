5 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Costco This Fall

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

With summer winding down, it's time to start thinking ahead to cozy fall days and all the delicious food that comes along with it, like Halloween candy and Thanksgiving feasts. While you probably won't want to buy all of your food in bulk this fall, there are a few food items available at Costco that you should be sure to pick up on your next trip.

Here are five bulk food items you need to be buying at Costco for the upcoming season.

Last updated: Sept. 2, 2021

Costco

Mini Babybel Cheese

Price: $9.99 for 36 mini cheeses

Mini Babybel Cheese is always affordably priced at Costco, but you'll get an extra discount this September when you buy online.

"Costco will offer $4 off for this item online, which is regularly priced at $13.99 for 36-count," said Eril Eti, founder of Shopfood.com. "We think this is a good item for parents looking to buy nutritious snacks for their kids in the back-to-school season this fall."

K Z. / Yelper

Bibigo Chicken & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings

Price: $7.49 for 36 dumplings

These popular dumplings will also be discounted for the month of September.

"Costco will offer $4.50 off for the 36-count item in warehouses," Eti said. "This item is regularly priced at $11.99 at Costco, so with the discount, it's only $0.21 per dumpling, compared to $0.48 per dumpling at Walmart (Walmart currently sells the six-count item for $2.86). This product has rave reviews from many dumpling lovers!"

Costco

Kirkland Signature Frozen Italian-Style Meatballs

Price: $16.99 for a six-pound bag

Kitchn's resident Costco expert Patty Catalano selected these frozen meatballs as her must-buy food item for September.

"Kirkland Signature's meatballs are meaty, well-seasoned and a very close match to what Grandma used to make," she wrote on the site. "In addition to being delicious, this jumbo bag of meatballs is also wildly practical. If there's a better dinner shortcut than frozen meatballs, I've yet to find it."

Reese's

Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins

Price: $8.79 for 60 pieces

It's not too early to begin stocking up on Halloween candy, and these Reese's Pumpkins are already in stock at Costco, according to Instagram user @costcobuys.

Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock.com

Pumpkin Pie

Price: $6.99 for an approximately four-pound pie

Costco has become famous for its giant (and cheap) pumpkin pies -- and they're back in stock, according to Instagram user @costcohotfinds.

"For $6.99, I have a [...] pumpkin pie that I can feed half my block with, but the truth is, Cotsco makes a really, really good pumpkin pie," she said on Instagram. "It's the perfect amount of sweetness and I love the crust."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Costco This Fall