5 Brand-New Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Target

Families in rural areas often struggle with finding affordable food. A recent study reported by GOBankingRates found that dollar stores have become the fastest growing retail segment for grocery shopping, increasing by 1%. Meanwhile, stores like Walmart and Target grew by 1.5%.

You might think of Dollar Tree and other dollar stores as the home of off-off-brand cereals or products that only sit on shelfs at other stores. But shoppers are finding that Dollar Tree sells some of the same shelf-stable merchandise as supercenters like Target and Walmart — often for half the price.

TikTok account Dollar Tree Dinners, which shows people how to cook healthy and filling meals with ingredients from Dollar Tree, recently revealed some incredible bargains.

1. Sunkist Orange Peach Mango Drink Powder

For those looking to reduce carbs or calories and want to flavor their water, drink powders are a hot (or cold!) trend. Dollar Tree has the Sunkist brand for just $1.25. Target, meanwhile, sells the Crystal Light variety for $2.59. The Sunkist brand is actually better for many people, since Crystal Light contains aspartame, which may cause allergic reactions in some people.

Even Target’s store brand water flavoring costs more, with a 30-pack going for $4.99, compared to $1.25 for a 10-pack at Dollar Tree.

2. Stove Top Stuffing

Name-brand Stove Top stuffing is a steal for $1.25 at Dollar Tree. The same product is $2.49 at Target.

3. Chicken of the Sea Crabmeat

Artificial crabmeat is perfect for homemade sushi, easy crab bisque soup or crab dip. You can find name brand Chicken of the Sea Crabmeat, the same company known for canned tuna, in pouches for just $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

Target doesn’t seem to carry the exact same product, but imitation crab meat ranges from $3.19 for 6 oz. to $3.69 for 8 oz. at Target. Dollar Tree’s $1 pouch is 2.5 oz., so it’s still the better deal.

When you comparison shop, you always want to check package sizes to ensure you’re really saving money. In the case of artificial crab meat, Dollar Tree prices beat out competitors.

4. Seaweed

Dried and roasted seaweed is a fantastic, low-calorie and low-carb snack. Dollar Tree has snack packages available for just $1.25, while Target sells a similar snack for $2.19 per package. Even if you compare the 4-pack in Target for $4.69, you’ll still save money at Dollar Tree.

5. Splenda Coffee Creamer

Find Splenda Coffee Creamer in your choice of Sweet Cream or French Vanilla at Dollar Tree for $1.25 for an 8 oz. bottle. Target sells the 32 oz. size of Coffee Mate brand for $4.49 or the International Delight for $3.99. That means you can actually get a better deal at Target, but if you don’t need 32 oz. of coffee creamer, Dollar Tree still offers a pretty good price.

